LSU, USC Mid-Season Fires Signal New Trend in College Football

Greg McGarity watched from behind the end zone as the final seconds evaporated in Florida’s stunning Mississippi state loss.

This was badthought McGarity, then an associate athletic director at UF. Seven games into Coach Ron Zook’s third season in 2004, the Gators had lost a 14th game and this was the worst of them all – as 24-point favorites in Starkville. Before leaving Scott Field, McGarity turned to see his boss, Athletic Director Jeremy Foley, waving at him.

To this day he remembers Foley’s words. As Mississippi State fans poured onto the field to celebrate the shocking result, Foley whispered to McGarity, “I have to make a move.”

“I thought, ‘What!?’ McGarity recalls.

And so ended Zook’s tenure, fired two days later in one of the sport’s most notable early-season fires.

“If something has to be done eventually,” Foley said rather famously at the time, “it has to be done immediately.”

While the mid-season layoff of trainers has become a more normal event some 17 years later, this year poses a challenge to the annals of the sport in that category. Five FBS coaches have been fired before the calendar changes in November, most of the layoffs in the first two months of the season in at least a decade — and maybe, experts say, someday.

Administrators from LSU, Washington State, USC, Georgia Southern and Texas Tech have already conserved their leaders. A total of six jobs will be open before Halloween, including UConn, where coach Randy Edsall resigned under pressure earlier this year.

The coaching carousel may never have turned around this early. Last year, before November 1, zero coaches were fired. In the past four years together, five coaches lost their jobs before November.

This year’s layoffs are also particularly noteworthy. One man, Ed Orgeron, led his team to the national championship less than two years ago. Another, Clay Helton, coached his program in a conference game last year. And a third, Matt Wells, held a 5-3 record in his third season.

Helton was sacked after just two 2021 games, following a loss to Stanford. Jayne Kamin/Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

“We used to fire coaches only after the season!” barks a former athletic director who wished to remain anonymous. “When you think about firing your coach and you see that five guys have already fired their coach, it makes your decision easier. People used to cling to coaches.”

Not so much anymore.

While each of the five situations this year can be explained on its own, industry insiders say it’s the acceleration of a trend in the sport, a direct result of heavy financial investment – coaching salaries, new facilities, etc. environment arises. Sports directors and school presidents live in pressured climates where compensation obligations have created a thirst for instant gratification.

There is a link between investment and patience, says a recently retired AD. Of course, sometimes it’s just time for a change.

“For us, it was the culmination of a year and a half evaluation,” said Jared Benko, athletic director at Georgia Southern. “We weren’t on the trajectory we needed to be.”

Benko fired fourth-year coach Chad Lunsford after a 1-3 start to the season in a bizarre incident when a viral video surfaced of a GSU defense lineman drinking a beer while riding atop the team bus. Lunsford’s teams had fallen in the Sun Belt every season last season, from 6-2, to 5-3, to 4-4 (the Eagles are now 1-3 in the conference).

A decade ago, Lunsford might just finish the season, be kicked out after the final game, and Georgia Southern officials spring into action to hire a coach. But why not start your search early?

“It can be a blessing or a curse,” said Chad Chatlos, who handles coach searches and athletic administration for TurnkeyZRG, a talent/executive search recruitment firm. “If you’re going to fire someone early, you better have a plan. You won’t be able to interact with a lot of coaches because they’re still coaching.”

At the very least, admins can narrow their list by researching candidates and polling their interests. They get an edge over potential competitors, rival schools that could hit the market at the traditional time – after Thanksgiving.

Benko, who has helped seek coaching in Arkansas, Auburn and the state of Mississippi, describes the post-Thanksgiving wave as “merging on the highway.” There is a lot of traffic and progress can be difficult.

More than a dozen schools are looking for the right man, some of whom will go head-to-head in negotiating clashes that need to move quickly for recruiting purposes. The addition of the NCAA’s early signing period in 2017 has accelerated the hiring process and resulted in the early trigger fingers of sports directors, insiders say. About 80% of FBS prospects sign in the initial period.

But the early signing period is only part of the equation, says Daniel Parker, who heads the sports department at Parker Executive Search. Movement among players is at an all-time high. The transfer portal and the one-time exception – which allows players to switch once and play right away – make it harder to drag searches well into December.

The new coach must be hired quickly in order to recruit players for his own team as well as those of future teams.

“I’ve seen that over the years,” Parker says. “It’s such an unstable environment right now. That’s what drives this.”

There are drawbacks to an extended search. Just ask Jeremy McClain, the Southern Miss athletic director, who had the unusual situation last year of saying goodbye to his coach after the season opener. Jay Hopson approached him after week 1 with the desire to resign.

McClain would not recommend a three-month search. It created challenges, such as his phone buzzing constantly for 12 weeks.

“A lot of people want to talk to you,” he says. “The challenge is that it’s very difficult to have really serious conversations at an early stage. Sitting around the table with the coaches you want to visit is difficult. There are people around coaches who are willing to talk, but at some point, in my world, you have to sit on the other side of the table and have a conversation.”

COVID-19 has changed that, Parker says. Coaches are now more willing to conduct Zoom interviews, some even during the season. But for the most part, the discussions are centered on cops, although Benko suggests a mid-season phone call with a candidate isn’t inscrutable.

“There’s a time span, hypothetically, that a person drives home and there’s an opportunity there,” he says.

Benko’s search may proceed at a different pace than that of, say, LSU and USC, Parker says. Many of the final two candidates will play over the conference championship weekend and beyond. It’s a painful wait until the end.

Of course they’ve been here before. In fact, the USC is the only school since 2011 to have made three coaching changes before November. The Trojans left Lane Kiffin on the tarmac in September 2013, fired Steve Sarkisian in October 2015, and shun Helton after Game 2 this year.

Orgeron, right, will finish the 2021 season on the sidelines of LSU, but will not be brought back in 2022. Petre Thomas/USA TODAY Sports

Those first two decisions went beyond performance on the field. This year, off-the-field problems also bubbled up in Baton Rouge. The same goes for Washington state, whose former coach Nick Rolovich was fired after refusing to follow a state vaccination mandate.

“It’s not just based on a win-loss record,” McGarity says. “There are other indicators. Culture. Decisions about hiring assistants. How they deal with discipline.”

And there’s something else to think about: has the AD hired the coach he’s fired? Three of the five layoffs this year – Orgeron, Helton and Lunsford – were hired by the previous athletic director. A change in leadership in the athletics department can often ultimately result in a change in leadership in the football program.

Watch NCAA football games online all season with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It comes at a price. The five coaches fired this year owe nearly $40 million in buyout money.

“It’s fair to say things seep into college from the professional level,” said Gene DeFilippo, the former athletic director of Villanova and Boston College who works for TurnkeyZRG’s sports search division. “College coaches make a lot of money and there seems to be less patience among presidents, ADs and fans at the college level as well as at the professional level.”

These mid-season fires have been going on for a while. Frank Broyles, as Arkansas athletic director, gave one of the earliest examples of the rapid trigger of an AD in 1992. He fired Jack Crowe one game into his third season after an opening loss to FCS team The Citadel, more than a decade before Foley and McGarity’s interview at Scott Field.

McGarity, 67, now the new president of the Gator Bowl, takes a more traditional approach to handling coach layoffs. A mid-season layoff should be a last resort. His concern was always what such a decision would do to the psyche of the players and the coaching staff.

As Georgia’s athletic director, McGarity fired longtime coach Mark Richt after the 2015 season. McGarity could have fired Richt six weeks earlier when the Bulldogs dropped to 5-3 after a 27-3 loss to Florida.

Instead, he let it play. UGA won its last four games to finish 9-3. Some sports directors wouldn’t have pulled the trigger. Even McGarity, years later, refers to the decision as “50-50”.

“I knew it was going to be a powder keg,” he says. “I knew this would be the decision you’ll be judged by. I know how important it is for these ads to get it right. Sometimes you only have one chance.”

Six years later, the man he hired, Kirby Smart, presides over a Georgia team that is ranked number one in the country.

McGarity says, “It’s worked out so far.”

