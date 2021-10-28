How Johnny Beecher will aid Michigan hockey in its return

It’s hard for a first round NHL Draft choosing to fly somewhat under the radar in college unless the draft pick is one of seven first-rounders on his own team. But after a few up and down seasons in Ann Arbor, that’s the situation Johnny Beecher is in right now.

Beecher was a highly regarded prospect who played two seasons for the United States National Development Team Program. The Boston Bruins were intrigued enough by Beechers’ large body and skating speed to select him 30th overall in 2019, the season before Beecher joined the Michigan hockey team.

He had a solid debut season with the Wolverines, scoring nine goals and seven assists in 31 games. But an outbreak in the second year never came.

The biggest culprit was a shoulder injury ago during the preseason exercises in August. At Bruins Development Camp this summer, Beecher told reporters it was a freak accident that he got entangled with a teammate who went the opposite way and got away with a torn labrum.

Beecher tried to play through his injury but scored just eight points in 16 games as he continued to worsen it. This led to the decision in February to close it for the season. He then had shoulder surgery in the hopes that he would be ready for the fall.

Unfortunately, things didn’t quite work out that way. Beecher suffered another upper body injury sometime before Michigans season opener and has not yet appeared in a game.

The Wolverines expects Beecher to return in two weeks, which would set him on pace to make his season debut at Penn State Nov. 11-12. But they are so talented that they don’t have to rush him back on the ice to win any time soon. Their priority will likely be to make sure he is completely healthy when he adjusts again.

Because while his college grades haven’t jumped off the page, a completely healthy Beecher can be a game-changer.

Here’s an example of what he brings. Watch how he splits two Michigan state defenders, the first shot forfeits and rips one after driving around the faceoff circle:

The thing to remember when watching highlights from Beecher is he is 6-foot-3 and listed at 209 pounds. That makes him the longest and heaviest forward on Michigan’s roster. But he’s also one of the Wolverines’ best pure skaters, with agility and coordination rarely seen in players his size.

Beecher normally plays as a center, and while he’s not the pure passer or playmaker like Thomas Bordeleau, for example, he can boost the game by simply accelerating faster than everyone else. If he gets a chance to show off his speed and his shot, he’s very, very hard to stop.

Found a few clips of Johnny Beecher from last season that I’ve never been able to post. Weighing in at 63 and 210 pounds, Beechers’ acceleration and ability to separate is unusual for a player of that size. Interested to see his development as he gets stronger and faster. #NHLBrown pic.twitter.com/z6xZH4yyhk Bruins Network (@BrownsNetwork) June 17, 2021

Scouting reports on Beecher tend to the physical parts of his game, for obvious reasons. He is big, can fly and is aggressive in 2019-20, he served the second most penalty minutes on the Wolverines and so far those are the traits that have translated most directly.

It is those qualities that will now serve Michigan the most with the return of Beechers. While Beechers’ first two seasons can be seen in terms of disappointing points production and raw technical prowess, the Wolverines have plenty of other players to offer offense. Beechers’ experience, his ability to go into corners and use his body, and his ability to stand in front of the net, screen goalkeepers and score home fouls are things they need to look harder for.

While it would be interesting to see Beecher’s speed and physicality play on the wing alongside Matty Beniers and Kent Johnson or Thomas Bordeleau and Brendan Brisson, the Wolverines’ first two lines seem to be finished for now. Instead, his more likely Beecher centers Michigans third line, where hell gives the Wolverines a better scoring balance and his relative lack of playmaking won’t hurt as much. His presence there is probably needed even more now in the wake of junior Eric Ciccolinis injury at the end of the season.

Bruins director of player development Jamie Langenbrunner spoke about Beecher in August, saying that time will tell with him.

His skating is clearly high-end, Langenbrunner said. We really had a good laugh about it today. It almost seems like he’s not skating at times and when you’re standing there, he’s actually going really, really fast. It’s so effortless.

I think for him whether he ends up as a second-line guy or a third-line guy or a fourth-line guy will depend on how quickly he gets those details in, how his consistency is night in and night out. That will make his coach happy and give him opportunities. His skates and his mate will always be there and he is learning how to do those professional habits.

That could be part of why Beechers is still in Ann Arbor, instead of playing professionally now, both he and his parent club know what to work on to make the leap from occasional contributor to a surefire top-notch. six-player. Beechers’ development in the subtler aspects of hockey will be intriguing to watch all season, and could determine how much more advantage he and his team have.