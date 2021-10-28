Evidence from TTFIs can lead to suspensions





Manika Batras’ allegations against table tennis coach Soumyadeep Roy that he pressured her to lose to Sutirtha Mukherjee in the Doha Olympic qualifier in March could backfire after her coach Sanmay Paranjapes received a text message, in contradict the players argue. Manika, whose serious allegations against Soumyadeep have sparked a legal battle with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and a High Court-ordered investigation by the Ministry of Sports, could face the heat of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Integrity Unit, known for its zero-tolerance policy in unethical matters. One may remember that on March 18, Sutirtha defeated Manika and took the South Asian Olympic quota and Manika made the ranking based on her higher ranking. If Manika had won, Sutirthas’ qualification in the rankings would have been questionable. As part of the documents submitted to the ITTF by the TTFI, a text message from Sanmay sent to a former player at 11:14 am on March 19 has the potential to blow the lid on Manika’s claims. It says: My respect for Manika has now doubled. What she did for Sutirtha, that too, after going through so much in life! She reached a position where she may or may not help! She chose to help! This is real strength, a good heart and a real positive mind! She is a real lady with a big heart. Country matters. Another document presented to the ITTF is from an ITTF certified Blue Badge Umpire, serving during the qualifying tournament in Doha. His statement reads: I testify to what I saw on March 18, 2021 and reaffirm the conversations I had with Mr. Sanmay Paranjape on the morning of the match between Ms. Manika Batra and Ms. Sutirtha Mukherjee. We were all euphoric about two Indians qualifying for the Olympics because it was already up in the air. It could only have happened one way and that was if Mrs. Sutirtha Mukherjee beat Manika as the latter would automatically qualify in her world rankings. When Mr. Paranjape came by and spoke to me kindly, I asked if both Indians were going to Tokyo. He replied with a smile that you had guessed correctly. In fact, when he came in the evening before the game, I asked why he came to the venue, instead of resting at the hotel because we knew the result (Sutirthas win), he laughed it off and said he would go to the came to watch the match. Although the TTFI’s top officials kept their mouths shut, a source aware of the proceedings cited the likelihood that ITTF would suspend Manika, Sutirtha, Soumyadeep and Sanmay for their apparent role in producing the contrived result in Doha.

