Field Hockey: Mayoros hat-trick lifts Burlington Twp. past Triton in SJG3 opener (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

It has been quite difficult to score goals for the Burlington Township High School hockey team lately, so junior striker Kailey Mayoros picked the perfect moment to register her second hat-trick of her career.

Mayoros scored the first three goals for the sixth-seeded Falcons, who turned back the number 11 Triton, 4-2, in the opening round of the South Jersey Group 3 tournament in Burlington on Wednesday.

Township (9-9-1) heads to blueberry country next Tuesday to challenge No. 3 Hammonton, an 8-1 winner of Jackson Liberty – in the quarterfinals.

The Falcons had scored just five goals in their previous five games and stumbled to a 2-5 finish of their regular season, but Mayoros provided the spark they needed against the feisty Mustangs (8-8), who put in a huge effort in got the goal from freshman keeper Addison McManis, who made 17 saves and kept her team within striking distance.

Their goalkeeper was fantastic, said Township coach Adrienne DiSipio. Kudos, because that was an incredible performance from her. That prevented it from escaping.

After a goalless first quarter, the teams scored four goals in the second quarter, including all three from Mayoros.

That was unbelievably big, DiSipio said. We have a lot of goalscorers who were very balanced and we need people to act because we don’t have that one dominant player. She’s grown a little bit into that left wing position. She got really good at reading balls that came across and touching them with one touch, and it all came together when we needed it most.

Mayoros, who has scored seven goals this season, registered her first hat-trick since scoring three in a 10-0 win over Riverside last season.

She started the score with 12:06 left in the second quarter, converting a chance that started with a penalty corner. Ava Yost made a soft pass that tapped Mayoros in.

Rylee Shappell scored the equalizer for the Mustangs with just under five minutes left at halftime, but Mayoros added two more in just over a minute to send the Falcons into halftime at a 3-1 score. head Start.

Her second goal was a deflection of a hard cross from Emily Robles, and her third was a rebound from a McManis save.

It felt really great, Mayoros said of her performance. I was just trying to be aggressive. It feels good that everyone was connected and we could put the ball in the back of the net. It was clear it was big to take that lead, so all we had to worry about was the defense.

From the start of the warm-ups today we came out as a team and not as individuals we played the whole game together and communicated very well.

Despite Mayoros’ heroism, Triton wasn’t ready and the Mustangs narrowed their deficit to 3-2 when freshman Sophia Morris scored with an assist from Cami Swanson late in the third quarter, but the Falcons took advantage of another penalty corner and Kylie Krawiec scored with an assist from Elena Wollard to make it 4-2 with just under a minute left in the third.

To put the pedal to the metal immediately after a goal, whether it’s our goal and we want another goal or we need to bounce back and answer one of them that was helpful to give us more of a comfort zone when entering the last quarter, said DiSipio.

Katelynn Wiesniewski made eight saves to take the win in goal for the Falcons, and got a big assist from back Megan Lehenaff to prevent a goal from one of Triton’s corner chances.

Township put in some other strong performances that don’t show up on the stats.

Junior midfielder Brynne Weinczyk was a ball hawk, especially in the first half as the Falcons extended their lead, and senior striker Kirsten Bailey used her stick skills to create several opportunities for penalty corners.

After winning the Central Jersey Group 3 Sectional Championship two years ago, Township is trying to keep the bar high.

It made us feel like that’s who we are, and that’s how everyone sees us, said Mayoros, a freshman on that team. We have to keep it up. I think we can put two or three in the back of the net (against Hammonton) and possibly take the win.

For Triton, the loss marked an end to the season and final appearances for senior starters Cami Swanson, Kortney Kaelin and Isabella Angelucci, who exploded for 22 goals this season.

“I’m really going to miss playing with this team,” Angelucci said. It was so much fun.

Triton coach Gabrielle Shields got emotional when asked about Angelucci.

Bella has done an amazing job for us over the past three years, Shields said. This year she scored the most goals she ever had in a season. She is just a joy to watch a hardworking kid who is always busy. Shall be missed.

On the bright side, the Mustangs welcome their top scorer, junior Aurelia McManis – who finished the season with 25 goals along with her younger sister Addison in the cage.

Were excited to see what she will be up to over the next three years, Shields said of her young keeper. And her sister Aurelia is a dynamic player who fuels the attack for us and also does an excellent job on the defense getting the ball out of the circle.

