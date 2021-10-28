Kyle Beach Explodes NHL’s Gary Bettman, Former Coach Joel Quenneville

After revealing his identity as “John Doe” in a damning report released Tuesday revealing that Chicago Blackhawks management had taken no action when presented with sexual assault allegations, Kyle Beach had strong words for the league. and its leaders.

That included current Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, the Blackhawks coach in 2010 when the alleged incident between Beach and former video coach Brad Aldrich happened.

Beach said on TSN Wednesday that meetings were held in Quenneville’s office about what he told mental skills coach Jim “Doc” Gary and skills coach Paul Vincent after he told them what Aldrich was allegedly doing. Quenneville has publicly said he was never aware of the allegations, although the report prepared by Jenner & Block said a contingent including Qunneville, former general manager Stan Bowman and other members of the front office were discussing it.

Beach referred to Bowman’s statement, who stepped aside as GM and president on Tuesday, in which he said he had been notified of “potentially inappropriate conduct.” The report, prepared by former district attorney Reid Schar at law firm Jenner & Block, said Quenneville and former team president John McDonough wanted to keep focus on the team throughout their playoff run. No action was taken against Aldrich until he signed a divorce deal after celebrating the team’s Stanley Cup victory.

“There’s absolutely no way (Quenneville) can deny knowing,” Beachtold TSN. “And there’s absolutely no way Stan Bowman would come up with such a quote.”

Beach also accused the NHL and the US Center for SafeSport of denying an investigation.

(The NHL) has let me down and they have disappointed others,” he said. “But they continue to try to protect their name from the health and well-being of the people who risk their lives every day to protect the NHL what it is.”

Quenneville coached the Panthers’ game against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. He and then-Blackhawks general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, now general manager of the Winnipeg Jets, are expected to meet with Commissioner Gary Bettman in the near future. Bettman and Quenneville will meet Thursday at about 2 p.m. ET in New York, said Panthers director Bill Zito.

Quenneville ignored his media responsibilities after Florida’s 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins. Instead, Zito read out a prepared statement:

“Joel will meet with Commissioner Gary Bettman (Thursday) and he has no comments ahead of that meeting. As an organization, we commend Kyle Beach for his courage in coming forward tonight to bring to light the pain he has endured. “During his stay in Chicago. Information that has recently become available is very disturbing. There is no doubt that the events described in the (Tuesday) report are serious and serious. We are working closely with the National Hockey League to assist with the ongoing process and therefore will not comment further until after the Commissioner’s meeting with Joel tomorrow.”

I sincerely hope Gary Bettman takes this seriously and does his due diligence, Beach said.

But he remains skeptical.

They’ve already let me down. They wouldn’t investigate for me. So why now?

Beach had equally strong words for NHL Players’ Association Executive Director Donald Fehr. Beach said at least two people at the union spoke to Fehr about what had happened to him, and he himself reported details to a union representative, he said.

“For him to turn his back on players when his only job is to protect the players at all costs,” Beach said. “I don’t know how that can be your leader.”

Fehr apologized for the NHLPA’s “grave failure” to take further action at the time in a statement late Wednesday night:

Kyle Beach went through a horrific experience and showed real courage in telling his story. There is no doubt that the system has not supported him in his time of need, and we are part of that system.

“In his media interview, Mr. Beach stated that several months after the incident, he told someone at the NHLPA the details of what happened to him. He refers to one of the program doctors with the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. confidential between players and the doctors, the serious nature of this incident should have prompted further action on our part. The fact that it did not happen was a serious failure. I am sincerely sorry and I am determined to make changes to make sure to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The NHL did not respond to USA TODAY Sports’ request for comment.

If Beach’s claims had reached the ears of a powerful entity outside the organization, he thinks the situation would have turned out differently.

If this had been reported to anyone other than (team leaders), who had no skin in winning the Stanley Cup, it would have been settled,” Beach said, “and it would be the survivors who came after me.

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.