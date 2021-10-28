Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS Drafting Advice For Week 8 Packers-Cardinals Single-Game Tournaments





The Packers head to the desert for what looks like a great Thursday Night Football game with the Cardinals to kick off Week 8. Sadly, Green Bay will beat Davante Adams and Allen Lazard (both on the COVID), but that opens up opportunities for other sleepers and DFS value palysto increases — and for us to take advantage of our one-game FanDuel lineup. Here are the main scoring settings for FanDuel single gamers: The point total for the “MVP” is multiplied by 1.5, but it doesn’t cost extra money like the “Captain” in DraftKings Showdown matches. FanDuel’s default score is half point PPR and four point passing TDs, and there are new bonuses for 100/300-yard games like on DraftKings. MORE FD SINGLES: How to win a FanDuel match for one game? FanDuel Single-Game DFS Picks: Packers vs. cardinals $60,000 budget, minimum one player from each team required MVP (1.5x points): QB Kyler Murray, Cardinals ($17,000) Murray is fourth overall in FanDuel scores, and aside from being a real dud in Week 5 (13.66 FD points), he has hit a 20-point floor and ceiling in the mid-thirties. The scary thing — for opponents and those who haven’t invested in him — is that Murray hasn’t even really started running yet. He hasn’t scored on the ground since Week 3 and has scored a total of 17 rushing yards in the past three games. The Cardinals certainly want to protect their franchise quarterback, but maybe this is a situation where they’re taking the reins a little easier. MORE TNF:

DK lineup | Start them, put them down |MVS update| Hopkins update FLEX: QB Aaron Rodgers, packers ($15,000) Rodgers will not only be without Davante Adams (COVID) – the intended target on 33.7 percent of his passes – but also Allen Lazard (COVID). Lazard’s absence may seem like small potatoes, but his usage went up and he had scored in two straight games. Still, Rodgers averaged 305 passing yards and 3.5 touchdowns in 2020 when Adams missed a couple of games, and the Packers are 6-0 without their top receiver since 2019. Rodgers still has enough guns to pull off a positive performance. to deliver . WEEK 8 DFS LINE-UPS: FanDuel | DraftKings | Yahoo FLEX: RB Aaron Jones, packers ($12,500) After a match where he only touched the ball 11 times, Jones should be fresh and ready to handle a full — or extensive — workload. He already flirted with 40 FD points against Detroit in week 2, so we know the kind of ceiling that is in his game. Jones leads the team in common ground and is likely to be taxed more heavily this week. He got more than 20 chances (carries plus goals) per game in six games without Adams. MORE WEEK 8 DFS: Best Stacks | Best Values ​​| Setup builder FLEX: TE Robert Tonyan, packers ($8,000) Tonyan is third on the team in goals, but he is one of the pass catchers getting a bigger slice of the pie in the passing game this week with so many key receivers on the side. Tonyan is fresh off a 4-63-1 show and has a few touchdowns in the season. He has scored 11 goals in 2020 — including three in one game — and he thinks he’ll be a prime target if the Packers want to score six. FLEX: W.R. Randall Cobb, Packers ($7,000) Cobb gets the chance to show why he was chosen by Rodgers. His 18 goals rank fifth on the team, but Hell serves as the No. 1 wide receiver on Thursday night. Cobb has some play left, as evidenced by his two touchdowns and 21.4 FD points against the Steelers in Week 4.

