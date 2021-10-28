Kyle Beach is the John Doe of the Blackhawks: What We Learned

Kyle Beach is a hero.

In an exclusive interview with TSN’s Rick Westhead on Wednesday night, the man previously named John Doe revealed in the investigation into the sexual misconduct of convicted sex criminal Brad Aldrich within the Chicago Blackhawks organization, Kyle Beach.

Beach was a first-round draft pick of the Blackhawks in 2008. After finishing his final OHL season, he was called up to the Blackhawks for the 2010 playoffs as a “black ace,” who didn’t play a game, but still was on the team roster.

It was at this time that Aldrich, the Blackhawks’ video coach at the time, sexually assaulted him.

Beach first spoke openly to the media after his traumatic experience, recounting the aftermath of his abuse, and outlined a complicated cover-up by the Blackhawks organization that coincided with an attempt to denounce his claims as baseless.

“The Blackhawks have denied it,” said Beach, showing more courage than any member of that organization has ever had.

“They said they did an investigation, they said my claims were baseless. To me, I took that as if they were telling the world I was a liar, that I was lying.”

Beach also spoke openly about the role former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville played in the wake of his claims of being handed over to the team’s senior leadership. Quenneville stated earlier in July that he had no prior knowledge of the claims until he learned about them through the media last summer.

However, Beach reiterates that this is incorrect.

“I witnessed meetings right after reporting [the assault] to James Gary who were being held in Joel Quenneville’s office,” Beach said.

“It’s absolutely not possible that he didn’t know.”

Despite a meeting scheduled with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in New York on Thursday, Quenneville will still coach the Florida Panthers tonight as they face the Boston Bruins.

Beach’s testimony also refutes claims by former Blackhawks players that they were unaware of these allegations when they played for the team in 2010. they all said they had no knowledge of the events at the time.

Keith did that as recently as today, telling Edmonton media, “I didn’t know that was happening and those things were happening to that person.”

Beach, however, recalls a very different story, saying that teammates would berate him with homophobic slurs and taunts during training that referenced his abuse.

“I believe everyone in that locker room knew,” he said.

The Chicago Blackhawks failed Beach. At every level. Just like the NHL. According to Beach, the NHL declined to launch an investigation into his allegations “three or four months ago.” Beach said the same thing about USA Hockey, which he remembered not wanting to be a part of either.

Beach also received no help in reporting his abuse to the Players Association.

According to the report released Tuesday by law firm Jenner & Block, a Beach confidant contacted NHLPA head Donald Fehr about Beach’s concerns about Aldrich working for USA Hockey. Fehr said he would discuss Aldrich’s work with people he knew. Aldrich continued to work for USA Hockey. In a later email with another person named in the report, Fehr denied remembering any such conversation.

“I was on an NHL roster when this happened. I know I reported every detail of this to someone from the NHLPA,” explains Beach, battling through tears.

“And for him (Fehr) to turn his back on the players when your only job is to protect…I don’t know how that can be your leader.”

Beach wants change. He wants mechanisms in place to ensure that nothing like this ever happens to anyone again. And that’s up to the competition.

“The NHL has let me down and they have let others down too. And they continue to try to protect their name,” Beach said.

“I sincerely hope that Gary Bettman takes this seriously and does his due diligence”

The courage Beach showed in coming forward to give a face to his story is unimaginable. He’s a hero. And he will be seen as such. The precedent Beach set with his openness to speak out about his abuse will no doubt inspire many others in both sports and otherwise to come forward with their own stories. That is certainly the legacy he hopes his candor will leave behind.

“I am a survivor. And I know I’m not the only one. I know I’m not alone – man or woman. And I buried this for 10 years. And it destroyed me from within,” Beach said.

“And I want everyone to know you’re not alone”