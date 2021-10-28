International Table Tennis Body Unit of Integrity investigates Manika Batra’s accusation against coach Soumyadeep Roy





Indian table tennis could face a storm standard in the coming days, which could see Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Soumyadeep Roy and Sanmay Paranjap suspended for their alleged role in Doha’s Olympic qualifier in March this year. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Unity of Integrity, known for its zero-tolerance policy on unethical matters. Manika Batra returned from Tokyo and filed a match fixing suit against national team coach Soumyadeep Roy, where he asked her to lose to Sutirtha Mukherjee in this year’s Doha Olympic qualifier. But that could backfire after his trainer Sanmay Paranjape’s text message contradicted his claim, according to The Hindu. Manika received a message about a show cause from the Indian Tennis Federation (TTFI) after she refused help from national coach Roy at his singles in Tokyo. In her response, she denied the allegations of indiscipline and instead claimed that Roy pressured her to concede the match. According to The Hindu, as part of the documents filed by the international body TTFI, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), a text by Sanmay sent to a former player at 11:14 a.m. on March 19, has the potential to debunk claims of manica. It says: My respect for Manika has now doubled. Whatever she did for Sutirtha, after going through so much in life! She has reached a position where she may or may not help! She chose to help! He is a real force, a good heart and a real positive mind! She is a real lady with a big heart. The country is important. Sutirtha Mukherjee needed a win to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, which she did and won the South Asian Olympic quota. If she had lost, her qualification for the standings would have been questionable. Another document presented to the ITTF is from an ITTF Certified Blue Badge Referee serving at the Doha Qualifying Tournament. His statement read as follows: I testify to what I saw on March 18, 2021 and reaffirm the conversations I had with Mr. Sanmay Paranjape on the morning of the match between Ms. Manika Batra and Ms. Sutirtha Mukherjee. We were all euphoric about two Indians qualifying for the Olympics because it was already up in the air. It could only have happened one way and that was if Mrs Sutirtha Mukherjee beat Manika as the latter would automatically qualify in her world rankings. When Mr. Paranjape came to exchange jokes with me, I asked if the two Indians were going to Tokyo. He replied with a smile you guessed right. In fact, when he came in the evening before the match, I asked why he came to the site, instead of resting in the hotel, since we knew the result (Sutirtha’s win), he smiled and said he would go to the match came to see. Manika’s serious allegations against Roy led to a legal battle with the TTFI. The Indian table tennis organization had even formed a five-member committee of inquiry to investigate the match-fixing allegations against star player Manika Batra. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news about the coronavirus here. follow us on facebook, Twitter and tlgramme.

