Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Address Kyle Beach’s Story After Blackhawks Lost to Maple Leafs

The Blackhawks played a hockey game on Wednesday and lost 3-2 in overtime to the Maple Leafs, their seventh loss in as many games to start the season.

However, with the dark cloud of reckoning hanging over the organization, the game didn’t seem all that important.

Captain Jonathan Toews, who was activated from NHL COVID-19 protocol shortly before the warm-up, and Patrick Kane, who spoke from COVID-19 protocol at home, addressed the former Hawks forward Kyle Beachs interview about his experience with Sexual violence.

I knew Kyle pretty well, Kane said. He seemed a happy man. I wish we could have done other things at the time or known other things to help him.

Kane said he had never heard of Beachs’ 2010 experience, but recalled hearing some vague rumors of former video coach Brad Aldrichs leaving the organization. Toews said he learned about the incident at training camp the following year.

Not that it was a joke, but it was something that wasn’t taken super seriously at the time, Toews said. I thought letting Brad go or getting fired from the organization was the way it was handled. …Had I been more connected to the situation and had known some of the more gory details of it, I’d like to say, yes, I would have acted differently in my role as captain.

Toews defended disgraced general manager Stan Bowman and director Al MacIsaac, calling them good people who were not directly complicit in the activities that took place.

For me, Stan and Al, make any argument you want, they are not directly complicit in the activities that happened, Toews said. Regardless of the mistakes that may have been made, for someone like Stan, who has done so much for the Blackhawks and Al, and also to lose everything they care about and also their livelihood…I don’t understand how that makes it go away , to just remove them from existence and [say]That’s it, now never hear from them again.

Kane took a more nuanced approach, thanking Bowman for helping his career, but describing the Hawks coming off of him as necessary and proper.

Kane also said he knew Beach from Beachs’ days during several of Hawks’ training camps; Kane, Beach and Akim Aliu often went out together.

I don’t know if he wants to hear from us or not, but I’d be happy to contact him and say I wish I knew more about that situation at the time, if I could have done something to help him, Kane said. Obviously, he’s been living with this for a long time, and it takes a lot of courage from him to put his name behind the story.

Toews and Kane said they hadn’t seen any homophobic slander on the beach during his stints in the NHL.

On the ice on Wednesday, Alex DeBrincat, who earlier in the day called Bowmans’ resignation as a change that almost had to be done single-handedly, propelled the Hawks to victory.

But the Leafs rallied 2-0 behind to tie the game off the backhand of ex-Hawks forward David Kampfs and win on William Nylanders’ breakaway goal.