Sports
Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Address Kyle Beach’s Story After Blackhawks Lost to Maple Leafs
The Blackhawks played a hockey game on Wednesday and lost 3-2 in overtime to the Maple Leafs, their seventh loss in as many games to start the season.
However, with the dark cloud of reckoning hanging over the organization, the game didn’t seem all that important.
Captain Jonathan Toews, who was activated from NHL COVID-19 protocol shortly before the warm-up, and Patrick Kane, who spoke from COVID-19 protocol at home, addressed the former Hawks forward Kyle Beachs interview about his experience with Sexual violence.
I knew Kyle pretty well, Kane said. He seemed a happy man. I wish we could have done other things at the time or known other things to help him.
Kane said he had never heard of Beachs’ 2010 experience, but recalled hearing some vague rumors of former video coach Brad Aldrichs leaving the organization. Toews said he learned about the incident at training camp the following year.
Not that it was a joke, but it was something that wasn’t taken super seriously at the time, Toews said. I thought letting Brad go or getting fired from the organization was the way it was handled. …Had I been more connected to the situation and had known some of the more gory details of it, I’d like to say, yes, I would have acted differently in my role as captain.
Toews defended disgraced general manager Stan Bowman and director Al MacIsaac, calling them good people who were not directly complicit in the activities that took place.
For me, Stan and Al, make any argument you want, they are not directly complicit in the activities that happened, Toews said. Regardless of the mistakes that may have been made, for someone like Stan, who has done so much for the Blackhawks and Al, and also to lose everything they care about and also their livelihood…I don’t understand how that makes it go away , to just remove them from existence and [say]That’s it, now never hear from them again.
Kane took a more nuanced approach, thanking Bowman for helping his career, but describing the Hawks coming off of him as necessary and proper.
Kane also said he knew Beach from Beachs’ days during several of Hawks’ training camps; Kane, Beach and Akim Aliu often went out together.
I don’t know if he wants to hear from us or not, but I’d be happy to contact him and say I wish I knew more about that situation at the time, if I could have done something to help him, Kane said. Obviously, he’s been living with this for a long time, and it takes a lot of courage from him to put his name behind the story.
Toews and Kane said they hadn’t seen any homophobic slander on the beach during his stints in the NHL.
On the ice on Wednesday, Alex DeBrincat, who earlier in the day called Bowmans’ resignation as a change that almost had to be done single-handedly, propelled the Hawks to victory.
But the Leafs rallied 2-0 behind to tie the game off the backhand of ex-Hawks forward David Kampfs and win on William Nylanders’ breakaway goal.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/blackhawks/2021/10/27/22749903/patrick-kane-jonathan-toews-kyle-beach-sexual-assault-blackhawks-maple-leafs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]