Chase Claypool, Tyler Lockett and the best horror movies for Halloween – The Athletic

With Halloween coming up this Sunday and the best (and worst) Halloween candy lists on the books, it’s time for the best horror movies of all time. As a warning, I’m going to separate my Top 20 Horror Movies into two lists: Classics and “Within My Life.” Some classics don’t hold up well and lose some bite (see what I did?). Plus, a lot of them are scarier if you didn’t know about them and/or saw them for the first time at a young age. In any case, we also have a special gas tanker!

As a very special bonus Nando brought in Jason Hawes from Ghost Hunters (yes, that’s the guy you’re thinking of) to share his Top 10 Scariest Movies for this column, because “Ghost Hunters” is back! (it premieres on Discovery+ appropriate on October 31).

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Jake’s Classic “Top 10” Horror Movies

Nos. 10-7 (no particular order) – Poltergeist, Carrie, The Omen, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

6. Alien – It’s more Sci-Fi so for me it’s a bit lacking but you’ll see a Sci-Fi on my next list

5. Jaws — Don’t tell me you never think twice when you go into the ocean

4. Halloween – Side note: Halloween Kills…meh. If you go into it and expect to hate, it’s more entertaining

3. Nightmare on Elm Street – I’ve dreamed some scary things in my life, so caught/killed in it, yes it does to you

2. The Exorcist – The Voice, Head, STAIRS!

1.