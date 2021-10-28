Part 1 Class A, B and C Quarter Finals Recaps





Quarter-final class A Arlington 1, Clarkstown South 0 (OT) Carmel 5, Ketcham 4 (2 OT) Mamaroneck 2, Mahopac 0 Scarsdale 1, John Jay-East Fishkill0 Class B Lakeland 7, Hen Hud 0 Greeley 1, Pelham 0 (OT) Rye 1, Sleepy Hollow 0 John Jay Cross River 6, Pearl River 0 Class C Bronxville 6, Hastings 1 Pawling 4, Albertus Magnus 2 North Salem 3, Putnam Valley 1 Pleasantville 1, Irvington 1 (Pleasantville 2-1 in shootout) Quarter-final class A Arlington 1, Clarkstown South 0 (OT):In a quarter-final of Section 1 Class A at third-seeded Clarkstown South, Shannon Cunningham scored a penalty with 2:21 left in the first overtime. Amanda Cimillo had eight saves to shutout No. 6 Arlington to secure. Shannon Roberts made six saves for the Vikings. Arlington, now 10-6-2, will play second-seed Mamaroneck in Friday’s semifinals. Clarkstown South closed season 13-5. Scarsdale 1, John Jay East Fishkill 0 (OT): In a Class A quarterfinal, the top-ranked No. 8 Raiders beat John Jay-East Fishkill on a Mackenzie Mauro goal from an assist by Parker Mauro in overtime. Sophia Link had eight saves for John Jay-EF, who finished the season 7-8-3. Angela Hoey registered the shutout and stopped three shots. Scarsdale, now 15-0-2, will face the fifth seed, 12-5 Carmel in a Class A semi-final on Friday. “JJ-EF was a strong team. They certainly played well and higher than seeded,” said Scarsdale coach Lauren Barton. “We had good control of the ball for most of the game, but there were certainly chances on both sides during regular time.” Mamaroneck 2, Mahopac 0:In a Class A quarter-final at Mamaroneck, goalkeeper Madison Orsini had a stellar match for Mahopac with 19 saves, but goals from Ava Gristina and Catherine D’Arcy sent the Tigers to Friday’s semi-finals. Lily Margoshes and Gristina both had an assist. Mahopac finished the season 7-8-2. Jane McNally shutout Mamaroneck one-save, now 13-2-1. Mamaroneck will host number 6 Arlington in the Class A semifinals on Friday. Carmel 5, Ketcham 4 (2 OT):(See story: Carmel beats Ketcham in double overtime of Section 1 Class A Quarter Finals) Quarter-finals class B Lakeland 7, Hen Hud 0: In the Section 1 Class B quarter-finals at the best seeded Lakeland, Jaden Ray had three goals and three assists. Mia Smith scored twice. Gabby Santini had a goal and an assist. Keira Gallagher scored and Emily Yazzetti had two assists. Lakeland, now 15-0-2, will face Horace Greeley in fifth in the semifinals on Friday. The ninth-seeded Sailors finished their season at 10-6-2. Horace Greeley 1, Pelham 0: In a fourth-seeded Class B quarter-final at Pelham, Dani Halperin scored at 4:45 in overtime to lift the fifth-seeded Quakers to victory. Quaker-keeper Fiona Hayes shutout with four saves. Caitlin Sheehy had five saves for the Pelicans. Greeley, 9-6-3, will play in the semi-finals on Friday with the highest-seeded Lakeland. Pelham is done with a 9-5 record. John Jay Cross River 6, Pearl River 0: In a Class B quarter-final against John Jay-CR as third seed, Annabel Brennan had a hat-trick, Zoe Eliades scored twice and Mia Puccio scored a solo goal. Kate Mercer had two assists and Alliey Magistro had one assist for the now 13-2-3 Wolves. Kate Beckerle had 10 saves for the No. 6 Pirates, who finished the season 11-7. Wolf coach Debbi Walsh said her team communicated well, allowing it to be “creative with the ball”. John Jay-CR will play at #2 Rye in Friday’s semifinals. Rye 1, Sleepy Hollow 0: In a Class B quarter-final at second-tier Rye, freshman Headless Horseman goalkeeper Roxie Bloom stopped 11 shots, including a penalty, but Caroline Doyle’s second-quarter goal propelled the Garnets to victory. No. 7 Sleepy Hollow, which finished the 9-3-4 season, failed to fire a single shot at Garnet goalkeeper Catia Lai. Rye, now 12-3-1, will host the No. 3 John Jay-CR in a Class B quarterfinal Friday. Quarter-finals class C Bronxville 6, Hastings 1:In a Section 1 Class C quarter-final at runner-up Bronxville, Olivia Gunther scored three times and added two assists. Carmen Phillips, Frannie Krause and Isabela Fenner also scored. Natalie Gunther provided two assists. Hannah Kirshbaum scored on an assist from Sarah Weinstein for the seventh-seeded Yellow Jackets. Bronxville, now 10-5-1, hosting sixth seed Pawling Friday in the semifinals. Hastings finished his season 5-7-3. Pawling 4, Albertus Magnus 2:In a Class C quarter-final with third seed Albertus Magnus, Kendal Arnold scored twice and Emma Leahy and Olivia Santiago had one goal each. Adrianna Giannetti and Nikki Capriotti scored for the Falcons. Falcon keeper Tara Costello had seven saves. Alexandra Knowles had six saves for Pawling, now 10-3-3. Pawling will face second-seeded Bronxville in the semifinals on Friday. Albertus Magnus finished the season 10-2-2. North Salem 3, Putnam Valley 1: In a Class C quarterfinal in the best-seeded North Salem, Kiki DeModna had a hat-trick off Brady Ellicott, Emily Collura and Molly Videla. Julia Carlin scored for ninth seeded Putnam Valley. Putnam Valley goalkeeper Kylie Recuppio stopped eight shots. North Salem goalkeeper Allegra Delli Carpini had no saves. North Salem had 14 penalty corners and Putnam Valley had two. North Salem, now 10-2-5, will face fourth-seeded Pleasantville in the semifinals on Friday. Putnam Valley finished with a 7-7-4 record. Pleasantville 1, Irvington 1 (Pleasantville wins shootout 2-1): See story: 5 left4: Field Hockey: No. 5 Pleasantville Ties No. 4 Irvington in Class C for Winning Shootout Other games Rye Country Day 0, Millbrook 0 (OT) Wildcat goalkeeper Mak Blake and Millbrook goalkeeper Beatrice Zorub both had four saves. Rye Country Day is now 7-3-2. Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country skiing, track and field, field hockey, downhill skiing, ice hockey, girls’ lacrosse, and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and @LoHudHockey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lohud.com/story/sports/high-school/field-hockey/2021/10/28/field-hockey-section-1-class-a-b-and-c-quarterfinals-recaps/8560783002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos