Biggest medal catch, longest list of prize winners





The unprecedented number of medals from Indian athletes in this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games has resulted in the highest number of endorsements ever for the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards.

Tokyo Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra, silver medalist wrestler Ravi Dahiya, bronze-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain and hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh are among the 11 names selected for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, the country’s top sports honor. India had its largest medal at the Tokyo Olympics with one gold, two silver and four bronze medals. The other three medalists wrestler Bajrang Punia, shuttler PV Sindhu and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu have already been awarded the Khel Ratna. Chopra, 23, became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medalist after Abhinav Bindra in the 10-meter air rifle shooting at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. India had sent its largest ever Olympic contingent to Tokyo this year. All five gold medalists from the Tokyo Paralympic Games were also nominated for the Khel Ratna on Wednesday. They are Avani Lekhara (shooting), Manish Narwal (shooting), Sumit Antil (athletics), Pramod Bhagat (badminton) and Krishna Nagar (badminton). India returned with 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze from the Paralympic Games. In addition, the selection committee also named footballer Sunil Chhetri and women’s Test cricket captain Mithali Raj in the list, which will now be sent to the union sports ministry for approval. The announcement of the national sports awards was postponed so that appearances at the Paralympics could also be considered. The panel also named as many as 35 athletes for the Arjuna Award, including cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, para table tennis player Bhavina Patel, parashuttle Suhas Yathiraj and high jumper Nishad Kumar. Others selected by the panel for the Arjuna Award are all of Sreejesh’s bronze winning teammates, women’s hockey players Vandana Katariya and Monika, fencer Bhavani Devi, boxer Simranjit Kaur, wrestler Deepak Punia, pistol shooter Abhishek Verma, boxer Simranjit Narwal, kadeepbaddi player and women’s tennis player Ankita Raina. Mallakhamb player Himani Uttam Parab and Arpinder Singh (three jump, athletics) are also among the nominees for the honour. Last year, five athletes were selected for the Khel Ratna, while four athletes won it after the 2016 Games in Rio. The number of names shortlisted for the Arjuna Award last year was 27. Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju had tried to explain the large number of winners arguing that India’s performance in international competitions had improved significantly in recent times and that the awards should recognize and honor these achievements. Not so long ago, there was only one Khel Ratna Prize winner a year, and sometimes no one was given credit when the committee deemed no one worthy of it. Meanwhile, Para-athlete Sumit Antil, who won a gold medal in the javelin throw in Tokyo, said he will apply for the Arjuna Award in the future, despite being selected for the higher honor. Although I had applied for the Arjuna Award, I am glad that the committee found me suitable for this award (Khel Ratna). I am honored to receive this award. But in the future, I will also apply for the Arjuna Award as I dreamed of becoming an Arjuna Awardee since childhood. And if people think it’s for money, I announce that if I win, I will donate the prize money from the Arjuna Award to charity, Antil said in a statement. Athletics coaches Radhakrishna Nair and TP Ouseph and hockey coach Sandeep Sangwan are also among those selected for the Dronacharya Prize. The Khel Ratna winners will receive Rs 25 lakh and a citation while the Arjuna prize brings a prize pool of Rs 15 lakh and a citation.

