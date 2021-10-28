Year 8 Cricket Update | Craighead







The Craighead Year 8 cricket team has had a hugely successful two days in Christchurch, competing in the Canterbury Regional Play-offs for the NZ Cricket Shield. Facing Christchurch South Intermediate first Craighead limited them to 70 runs with some excellent bowling, Libby Brown 1/4 along with Sienna Wright 1/7. They were supported by Aaly in the field with some well executed runs by Linton & Brown. Camryn Linton went on to show her class with the bat, scoring 46 runs not out, she was well supported by Meg Ritchie with 5 in a third wicket partnership that sealed their first win in the 16th over. In the afternoon they faced Heaton Intermediate, who has been National Champion for the past few years. Heaton batted first and their openers started well but the girls rallied and their team work in the field meant they took all eight wickets with four excellent run-outs and four catches, Alice Orbell took 1/11 and Camryn who was involved in all of the first 5 wickets. This was the first time in many games that Heaton was out all the way, but with a total of 120 to chase it was going to be tough. Craighead had a rocky start to be 3/13 out of three overs before Sophie Kelly came into the fold. Sophie teamed up with free-scoring Camryn Linton that almost brought the girls home. Craighead pushed the defending champion to the end with four wickets in hand. Camryn ended up scoring an impressive 54 not along with Sophie at 24 when the partnership was finally broken up to a great catch by Heaton. The last game was against Waimea Intermediate who won the toss and chose to field. Once again Camryn Linton led the way with an impressive 60 retirees. She was backed by Sophie who retired at 8 and Jess Skinner failed out at 22 for a total of 123 for 3 in our 20 overs. After a slow start, the bowlers kicked in with Charlotte Connolly taking three wickets, Sophie 2 two wickets and a run and Jess Skinner and Sienna Wright one wicket each. Two catches by Lulu OSullivan behind the stumps capped off a very tidy week of wicket-holding. Waimea were all out in the 18th over. Although the girls finished second to Heaton, they certainly left their mark with many comments from Canterbury supporters eager to see them compete in the South Island girls’ cricket festivals. What is most impressive about this side is in February when the competition started, only two of the girls were playing cricket. Jaime Linton gets huge credit for his coaching, mentoring and belief in this amazing group of girls. Six of them have become part of a new Pleasant Point girls’ cricket team that plays against the boys in the local Saturday league. It’s exciting for the future of girls’ cricket in Craighead and in South Canterbury. Thanks to Dan and Belinda Kelly for submitting this comprehensive report.

