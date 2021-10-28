BYU football: Robert Anae returns to Provo with a chip on his shoulder

Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall clearly has nothing to prove when he takes the Cavaliers to Provo on Saturday to face a BYU football program that he led for 11 seasons and produced 99 wins and 11 bowl appearances.

But his offensive coordinator probably feels that way.

That would be Robert Anae, the former Cougars offensive lineman who was two stints in Provo Mendenhalls OC. Anae believed he should have been hospitalized to replace Bronco after his departure in 2015, but athletic director Tom Holmoe went in a different direction instead.

The job went to Kalani Sitake, who has actually had more success at BYU in terms of wins and losses than Mendenhall at Charlottesville, albeit against a smaller set of opponents overall. Sitake is 44-28 at BYU; Mendenhall is 36-34 in Virginia.

Kick-off is Saturday at 8:15 PM MDT and the game will be broadcast nationally by ESPN2.

Anae was unavailable to non-local media this week, but he clearly has an ax to grind against the school where he played for four years (1981-84) and where he coached for 11 years as a graduate assistant in 1990-91, then as offensive coordinator from 2005-10 and again from 2013-15.

And he brings a transgression sharp enough to pull it off.

Directed by sensational junior left-handed Brennan ArmstrongEasily the best quarterback the Cougars will face this season, Virginia is at or near the top of many offensive categories in the country.

Yes, they are really good, BYU defense coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said Tuesday. They are clearly well coached, have a lot of good players. Robert Anae did a great job with them. With where they are, the kind of stats they put down, the number of points they put down, it’s a very, very serious offense to prepare for. We have our work ahead of us.

Quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, running back coach Mark Atuaia and offensive line coach Garett Tujague followed Mendenhall and Anae to Virginia and are still there and valued members of the staff, Mendenhall said Monday as he spoke to Virginia and Utah media for half an hour. .

I invited 14 families or people and all 14 accepted, Mendenhall said. At that time, we had the most small children in college football. So it was the giant reverse Lewis & Clark migration.

I’m thankful they all came, Mendenhall continued. These are my friends. And I think that’s pretty rare in college football, that you can work with people that you’re friends with. I consider myself lucky.

Virginia is number 4 in total offense, averaging 539.9 yards per game. It is No. 1 in first downs (27.6 per game), No. 2 in passing offense (404.6 ypg.) and No. 16 in scoring offense (37.6 points per game).

Their attack is really effective, said BYU defensive end Pepe Tanuvasa, the naval transfer. I don’t remember the stats they put up last week, but it was an insane amount of yards. It’s something you dream about as a kid, being confronted with a crime like this. These are the games you most want to play.

Armstrong, who originally committed to Minnesota after high school in Shelby, Ohio, was seen as a big recruiting grab for Mendenhall and Anae when he signed in 2018, and he’s delivered on that promise. The dual-threat quarterback leads the country in passing yards, with 64.2% of his throws for 3,220 yards and 23 TDs.

I can’t think of anyone off the top of my head, Tuiaki said when asked if Armstrong reminds him of other QBs BYU has experienced recently. He’s really good. He is really efficient. He has a phenomenal arm. He does things with his legs. I don’t want to do him a disservice by comparing him to someone who would take away his talent. He is a very talented person.

Armstrong is No. 2 in passing yards per game (402.5), No. 5 in passing TDs, and No. 2 in total offense (424.6) with a passer efficiency score of 154.1.

We have a big challenge ahead of us, said BYU nickel back Jacob Boren. They especially have some really good wide receivers. So this week we really need to dial in with our technique and our coverages. Practices are really important.

One such great receiver is Dontayvion Wicks, who has 38 receptions for 847 yards and eight TDs. Hes No. 10 in the country in receiving yards per game. Wayne Taulapapa, a one-time BYU recruit, run back averages 5.1 yards per carry.

Very explosive team, especially on the attacking side, said Sitake. They lead or they are offensively at the top of a number of categories in college football. And they are well supervised.

Tuiaki and Sitake are familiar with Anaes’ transgressions, which they witnessed several times while in Utah and Anae at BYU. Tuiaki even speaks of Anae reverently.

He’s an OG in this game, Tuiaki said. I’m just a little chewing gum man, trying to stand up and be like him. In Polynesian culture and community, we all look up to those guys who have been in the game for so long. That’s how I feel about Robert Anae.

Anae was a member of BYUs 1984 national championship team. He was a bit of an enigma in Provo in his second stint, installing an uptempo attack he called Go Hard, Go Fast and bringing in Tujague to bring more power into the offensive line. Some of his interactions with the media were friendly and amiable; other times he was critical and corrosive.

So when it came time to choose Mendenhall’s replacement, he was never seriously considered. Navys Ken Niumatalolo, Sitake, Stanford defensive coordinator Lance Anderson and NFL offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell (now with Jacksonville) were the top names that came up.

But now at least he’s back for the weekend.

Looking at what Coach Anae did with that offense, they are on top. They score a lot of points. They get a lot of yards. They are very difficult to defend. They use so many different guys in so many different ways, Sitake said. He has evolved so much that he now uses so many guys. He always did, but hey, they’re spreading the ball everywhere, man.