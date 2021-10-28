Philadelphia Flyers vs Edmonton Oilers Preview: Burn, baby, burn





After their first regs loss of the season, the Philadelphia Flyers enter their first road trip of the year 3-1-1. Adopting a Edmonton Oilers team with a lot of star power and scoring ability will be difficult, especially as the visitors, but this should be an interesting game nonetheless. What are the storylines, who are the players to watch and why is this game important? All that and more below. The Oilers This team may not go deep into the playoffs due to some obvious mistakes in the roster, but it’s a joy to watch. The Oilers top six are as follows: Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid, Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto. That’s a terrifying array of names for any blue line in the league to deal with, let alone Phillys’s still questionable group at the back. The Oilers are driven to success by insult, and insult only. Edmonton is eighth in xGF/60 and tenth in GF/60 on 5-to-5 meaning a forward corps is already propelling a top ten attack should theoretically do even better. The third line on this roster is even half decent, with all three members registering an xGF% at 5-to-5 well over 50 percent. On the defensive side of things, things get a little trickier. Evan Bouchard has been rock solid for Dave Tippett and his company, but in a small sample size; this is also a start where Duncan Keith, who for this year looked more thoroughly cooked than a piece of beef jerky, was fine or better. Darnell Nurse is undoubtedly leading the blue line for the Oilers. The $74 million dollar newly minted man drove better from the back last year than almost anyone in the National Hockey League; he was also a risk in his own end and away from the puck his entire career. A dismal bottom four rotation with Slater Koekkoek, Kris Russell, Tyson Barrie (he of the only school on offense), Keith and Cody Ceci doesn’t inspire much confidence in any defensive solidity, especially with Mikko Koskinen and (ahem) Stuart Skinner as the options in net. the flyers Philadelphia will have to be without the services of Ryan Ellis for this game. Ryan Ellis is second best in the league by xGA/60 at 5-to-5. The Flyers are ranked twenty-ninth in this stat as a team. Do the math. Unless Carter Hart brings the heat tonight, this could turn into a heavy loss due to injuries (Kevin Hayes is also still missing), tinkering (the Ristolainen/Sanheim experiment continues) and bad matchups (the Flyers penalty kill against WHICH power play). The player to look forward to for Philly is, of course, Carter Hart, but we would also like to invite you to our new club, the Keith Yandle Enjoyers. Professor Sonk is second of all Flyers defenders in xGF%, behind only… Nick Seeler. Maybe numbers are lies after all. Anyway, Yandle is an attacking force, directing Orange and Black’s power play like a great crazy maestro. He was one of the surprising MVPs of the home standings and could remain a good player in a limited role. Three big things I’m going to ask the Flyers to play the anti-NAK style of hockey and to avoid stupid penalties. The Oilers have always been a top performer with Draisaitl and McDavid, and have since added functional Puljujarvi, Tyson Barrie, Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and noted net front genius Zach Hyman to the mix. The Flyers have improved a bit with the penalty kill, yes, but when the bar is in the core of the earth, it’s hard to do otherwise. No penalties. Please. The top line has to go up. Travis Konecny ​​is arguably the most notable member of the TK-Couturier-Giroux trio to date, and while he doesn’t quite drag the other two along, it’s worth noting that G and Coots aren’t their best hockey, especially not at equal strength. We’ve seen better from both and can expect better in the near future. Going into an anemia like this can be the cure for those ailments. Carter Hart stealing a match would go a long way to restoring everyone’s hopes in him, and to win tonight, the Flyers may need him to do that. Hopefully he can handle the task. Game Day Melodies A gem of the British punk band IDLES. Have a great game day, and as always, go Flyers. Be sure to check out our pregame chat with Preston Hodgkinson from Copper & Blue, who told us what has changed with the Oilers in the years since the Flyers played them.

