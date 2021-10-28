Virginia-Florida State Women’s Soccer: Time, TV Channel, Preview





11 p.m., October 27, 2021 How Virginia vs. Florida State to watch Virginia will try to secure the No. 1 in the ACC women’s soccer tournament on Thursday night with a win or a draw in the state of Florida. Here’s how to watch this high stakes match. Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: Thursday 28 Oct.

Thursday 28 Oct. Venue: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida TV channel: ACC network

ACC network Live stats: Click or tap here

10:50 PM, October 27, 2021 Preview Virginia vs. Florida State The ACC regular season title and No. 1 in the ACC Women’s Soccer Tournament are on the line when No. 1 Virginia and No. 3 Florida State meet in Tallahassee. The former-no. 1 Seminoles come into this game after their first loss of the 2021 season. They fell to Duke on Sunday, October 24, 1-0. Now that the ‘Noles return home, they will have their home crowd behind them. FSU is 178-15-9 at home since 2005, when Mark Krikorian became head coach, and they are undefeated in Tallahassee (8-0-0) this season. The Cavaliers took first place in the most recent rankings after convincing victories over Louisville (4-1) and Miami (6-1). Those two wins guaranteed them at least part of the regular-season ACC title, even if they lost to the state of Florida. A win or draw in Virginia would take the ACC crown outright. Currently, Virginia’s Diana Ordonez leads the ACC in goals scored with 13 and will win the conference regular season title. If FSU’s Beata Olsson (11) scores two goals on Thursday, she will equal Ordonez. With three or more, Olsson will take the lead. Series history Virginia leads the series at 21-9-7.

The Cavaliers are 6-2-3 in Florida State games

In the last 25 encounters, 19 have been decided by one point or a draw.

FSU won the last two meetings in 2020. A 4-3 victory at UVA and a 0-0 draw that went to PKs in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament that the ‘Noles won 3-0. What you need to know:

22:45, October 27, 2021 What the polls say Florida State was the No. 1 all season, starting 14-0. But a draw and loss dropped the Seminoles to third place in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. That moved ACC rival and Thursday foe Virginia to first place. Through games October 24, 2021 RANK SCHOOL POINTS FILE LAST 1 Virginia (26) 839 15-1-1 2 2 duke (2) 801 12-2-1 6 3 State of Florida (5) 777 14-1-1 1 4 Arkansas (1) 750 14-2-0 4 5 UCLA 686 13-0-3 8 6 Rutgers 669 15-2-0 9 7 North Carolina 650 11-2-3 7 8 TCU 581 14-2-1 11 9 Stanford 551 12-3-1 14 10 Southern California 518 11-2-2 5 11 BYU 499 11-3-1 12 12 Tennessee 488 14-2-0 10 13 Pepperdine 434 13-2-1 3 14 secondary school 387 10-2-2 16 15 Xavier 365 16-1-1 17 16 be Miss 335 11-3-3 13 17 Michigan 256 12-3-3 NEW 18 Purdue 228 13-3-2 18 19 maroon 212 11-4-1 19 20 Texas 178 9-3-5 21 21 George Town 169 11-0-6 20 22 our lady 150 12-4-1 15 23 South Florida 127 10-3-2 22 24 brown 101 10-3-0 NEW 25 Santa Clara 76 8-5-2 NEW Also received votes: Washington State (57), Virginia Tech (54), Penn State (28), Baylor (19), Clemson (15), South Carolina (9), West Virginia (6), Houston (5), Harvard (5), Memphis (4), Saint Mary’s (3), UCF (3), Oregon (3), Butler (3), Princeton (3), Wake Forest (2), UNC Wilmington (2), Hofstra (2)

