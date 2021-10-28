Sports
Which teams played the longest cricket match?
Q-4 Which teams played the longest cricket match?
- IND-PAK
- PAK-AFG
- NL-SA
- AFG-BAN
Good answer: NL-SA
Next question
Question #5 When a batsman scores, is it called a century and considered an achievement?
Today Telenor answers October 28, 2021
Question 1 How many T20 Cups has Pakistan won?
Question #2 The two most common causes for a cricket match to be paused or interrupted are – and poor light?
Q#3 How long did the longest cricket match last?
Question #4 Which teams played the longest cricket match?
Question #5 When a batsman scores, is it called a century and considered an achievement?
