What to Look for in Packers Cardinals





8:20 PM ET (NFL Network, FOX, Amazon) | State Farm Stadium What a way to start Week 8: The two hottest teams in the NFL take a primetime podium. The Packers (6-1) haven’t lost since Week 1, the Cardinals (7-0) haven’t lost at all, and a quarterback matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray is almost certainly exciting. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s going to be a shooting; both teams will make defenses in the NFL’s top 10 in a number of categories, including yardage per game and points per game. It may be a preview of the January 30th NFC Championship Game, but for now it’s just a muddled picture of the top NFC contenders, including three other teams with one loss: the Cowboys, Rams and Buccaneers. Here are four things to watch Thursday night when the Cardinals play host to the Packers: Cardinals receivers deep and dangerous. It’s unfair that the Packers will take the Cardinals’ talented receiving corps with their best cover, Jaire Alexander, who has been placed on the injured reserve. DeAndre Hopkins, AJ Green and Christian Kirk are all north of 400 yards for the season, and exciting rookie Rondale Moore has added 303. Add in newly acquired tight end Zach Ertz, who delivered 66 yards and a TD in his Cardinals debut last week, and the secondary Packers will definitely have their hands full. It will take pressure from the front on Murray to limit Arizona’s big pass play. QB executes Packers’ disturbing defense. In the past two weeks, quarterback opponents have run against the Packers defense for season-high rushing totals (Justin Fields: six for 43, Taylor Heinicke: 10 for 95). Heck, even Jared Goff ran for 46 yards four times, also a season-high, against Green Bay back in Week 2. This isn’t the week to leave the quarterback unattended. Murray has used his electric feet much less this season, and that’s how it’s designed, but at some point there has to be an explosive hasty action from Murray for sure. This could be the week. Jones on the rebound. Since a performance that dreams are made of in Week 1, the Cardinals season has spiraled past rusher Chandler Jones. He opened with a five-sack franchise-record Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Seven weeks later, he’s still stuck on five sacks for the year, but that’s not the worst of it. Since the Titans opener, he has played 229 defensive snaps and made just three tackles, without a tackle in Weeks 2, 4 and 5. He has missed the last two games on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but will return on Thursday. The Cardinals could use a kickback from Jones in the form of heavy pressure on Rodgers. Barry put aside. Adams too? The reserve/COVID-19 list has bitten the Packers for a short week, leaving not only star receiver Davante Adams, but also secondary option Allen Lazard and defensive coordinator Joe Barry on the shelf. As one of the most prolific receivers in the NFL, Adam’s absence (he didn’t travel with the team on Wednesday, but hasn’t been officially ruled out) would be a big blow to the Packers offense, but there may be some good news that could compensate for loss: Marquez Valdes-Scantling may return from hamstring injury. He’s a quick vertical threat who can stretch the field like no other Packers receiver than Adams; if neither plays, the deeppass game will be much less of a threat to the secondary Cardinals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/thursday-night-football-preview-packers-cardinals-what-to-watch-for The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos