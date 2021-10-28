Sports
Responsibility of Returning Players at UMass Hockey – Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Not enough players performed in the early weeks
Always last off the ice in practice, Bobby Trivigno, Matthew Kessel and Colin Felix set an example for the younger members of the Massachusetts hockey team to keep practicing and persevering even after the final whistle.
Trivigno was named captain at the start of the season and Kessel and Felix earned the title of assistant captains. Though only a sophomore, Josh Lopina returned to the team and made his presence known.
Trivigno, Lopina, Kessel, Felix, you know the guys who really run the team, said head coach Greg Carvel. I think they play a good, hard brand of hockey, but there aren’t enough guys I can put on that list right now.
After the opening weekend of games against Minnesota State, the disappointment was evident with the Minutemen (2-2), with the leaders taking it upon themselves to push the team harder. Trivigno explained that last season’s sense of winning was gone and the team was focused on improving and playing at the expected level.
Our experienced players, our guys who have been here a long time, have to play a certain level, said Carvel. It’s critical that our seniors, our captains, play at a level, and I think they did against [American International], and it just wasn’t there against Dartmouth.
With 10 new players added to the roster during the off-season, including seven freshmen, the leaders have a responsibility to help them get used to college life.
Ryan Ufko, a freshman defender, has worked his way to the front line along with Kessel. Despite playing with Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League for two years, the move to college left him struggling with how to adapt, and he turned to the returning players to help him out.
They are always positive, Ufko said. They always teach us in video or off the rink just to tell us how they handled it.
Their leadership extends well beyond the ice, helping freshmen establish routines so they can master the student-athlete lifestyle. Part of this is talking to them about finishing school work on time, getting a good night’s sleep and eating right so they can give their best during training and competitions.
It’s one thing that leads by example, but you can also use your voice, Kessel said. Making sure they do everything they can to get the most out of this program with their routines and everything on the ice, including before classes.
With a two-week break from the game against the Mavericks (4-2), UMass was able to regroup and see what went wrong. In the series against AIC, success was evident from the jump with the Minutemen scoring four unanswered goals in the first period. For the rest of the game, the Yellow Jackets (1-4, 1-1 Atlantic Hockey Association) were able to contain and prevent more scoring opportunities, conceding just one goal, but getting one back of their own. . The next night, the game started more evenly, but UMass separated the entire time and won 4-2.
The following week, however, saw another battle for the Minutemen in their exhibition against Dartmouth. Despite shooting out the Big Green (0-0) 44-18, Dartmouth scored three unanswered goals while UMass couldn’t find the back of the net. The third period saw a last minute wave that scored two goals but ultimately lost in regulation.
We would keep pushing them, said Carvel. I’m not happy at all where we are now.
Heading into Hockey East, the Minutemen want to show improvement and begin to create one team identity, not to show the inexperience that was evident at the start of the season.
Starts with the coaches, but then it goes to the captains, then your veteran players, Carvel said.
Sophie Weller can be reached at: [email protected] and followed on Twitter @SophieeWellerr.
