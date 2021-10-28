WEST POINT, ma’am. The Kentucky women’s golf team finished its fall four-tournament season by finishing ninth at The Ally on Wednesday.

While the UK got off to a solid start and struggled for the first two days, the Wildcats’ highest 18-hole score of the season, a 10-over-par 298, dropped them three places in the final round at Old Waverly Golf Club ( par 72, 6280 meters) in West Point, Mississippi.

The Wildcats finished 14-over par in a 12-team field with five teams in the top 20 of the first Golfstat rankings of the season. No British player booked a round of par or better on Wednesday for the first time since the second round of the season-opening Wolverine Invitational in September, but fifth-year senior Rikke Svejgard Nielsen enjoyed her best tournament of the fall with a 2-over-par week to to tie before the 20th. sophomore Laney Frye was just one stroke behind 3-over par, and junior Jensen Castle finished 4-over par.

“I think we’ve done a lot of good things. I know I keep saying that, but we’re doing a lot of really great things,” the United Kingdom head coach. Golda Chest said. “We’re just having a hard time putting rounds together. I think we’ve played golf really well overall. It’s just hard to finish in this tone.”

Number 14 Alabama turned a score of 22 under par to win The Ally over number 7 Florida by 10 shots. Benedetta Moresco of the Crimson Tide claimed individual medalists with 19 under par and led the field with 24 birdies.

Although the season did not go as the team had hoped, Svejgård Nielsen was a bright spot throughout the week. The native of Esbjerg, Denmark, made her first top-20 show of the season with a total of 54 holes of 218, her best of the fall. She rolled three birdies in the final round to counter six bogeys and finished with a 75 to close out the tournament.

Just behind Svejgård Nielsen was Frye, who finished in a 219 tie for 23rd overall. The sophomore narrowly missed a top-20 finish by falling short after a 76 in the third round. She finished the fall with an average of 72.9 strokes, the team’s second best mark.

Top honors go to Castle, who, even after a good week in Mississippi, is still slightly ahead of her 2019-20 record pace with an average of 71.75 strokes. As a freshman, she set the school’s single-season grade of 71.88.

Castle finished this week with a score of 220, 4-over par, finishing 27th. She bounced off Tuesday’s 76 with a 73 on Wednesday.

Junior Marissa Wenzler tied for 51st with a 10-over-par 226. Over the three days, the Dayton, Ohio native shot 67, 73 and 77, respectively. The junior went into halftime with an average of 74.6 over 18 holes.

Junior Maria Villanueva Aperribay couldn’t recover from a tough second round, finishing with a total of 229.13-over par. While she posted a pair of 74’s on Monday and Wednesday, her score of 81 on Tuesday put her out of the fray and she finished in 59th place . Even with the 81, Villanueva Aperribay scored an average of 73.4 strokes in the fall, the team’s third-best score.

freshman Marta Lopez Echevarria played as an individual in The Ally and is still working to find her footing as she adapts to the sport at a collegiate level. In her second outing, she posted three straight days of 80’s for a total of 240, 24-over par. She finished 68th.

While the team fell a little short of expectations this week, it didn’t detract from a relatively steep decline that came from the program’s first NCAA Championship Finals appearance in the spring since 1992.

“We came up a little short (in some areas), but I think we accomplished some other things that we had been working on,” Borst said. “There are always positives to take and there are areas where we can grow. We will continue to work on that. We are a strong team and sometimes you have to work through some setbacks to get better.”

Kentucky finished the fall season with a 54-hole average of 290.75, which would be the second best in school history over a full season. While there is still a lot of golf to play in the 2020-21 season, the UK will take a nearly three-month hiatus for the winter before returning to the left against rival Louisville on January 17.

With that upcoming hiatus, the Wildcats will use that time to rejuvenate and refuel ahead of a spring slate of five regular season events.

“Some of them are going to have a good rest,” Borst said. “Some of them have worked really hard, so rest will be key. And then it starts to work. We recently installed a PuttView, so we’re really excited to work on some of those sloped putts and learn more about our strokes. We’re just going to get to work and keep working on the things that we’re talking about all year.”

