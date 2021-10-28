MIDDLESEX CRICKET PARTS COMPANY WITH HEAD COACH STUART LAW

Middlesex Cricket can today confirm that Stuart Law, who has been with the Club since January 2019, has left his position as Head Coach.

Following a comprehensive review of the clubs’ first 11 appearances over the past three seasons conducted by the Clubs Cricket Committee, Law has been informed that he will not complete the fourth and final year of his planned contract as Head Coach at Middlesex and will leave the club. will leave. Club right away.

Alan Coleman will take on the role of interim head coach to oversee the squads’ return to winter training when the players return for duty in November.

Speaking of Stuart Laws’ departure from the club, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Cornish noted:

We would like to thank Stuart for his efforts during three seasons as Head Coach of Middlesex. His passion and dedication to the role have never been and will never be questioned.

It is always sad when dedicated people leave the club and things don’t go the way all parties had hoped, and Stuart leaves Middlesex with our thanks and best wishes.

Our performance on the pitch is not up to our standards. The assessment and the resulting results are not taken lightly and the Cricket Committee will be actively involved in the search for a replacement Head Coach.

I assure all members and supporters that we have the ambition to be a club that is competitive in all competitions, and with the talented, young, homegrown squad developed here at Middlesex, I have no doubt that this can be achieved.