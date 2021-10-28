giants vs. Chiefs, week 8: 4 storylines for Monday Night Football matchup

The New York Giants face an uphill task on Monday as they head to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are four storylines to watch during the week.

Is the cavalry coming?

Running back Saquon Barkley has missed two games, and most of a third with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay has missed two games with a knee injury. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney missed Sunday’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard has missed three of their last four games, including last Sunday, with a hamstring injury.

That quartet is arguably the top four playmakers the Giants have on offense to support quarterback Daniel Jones. Could one of them be back in the lineup on Monday night?

The Giants decided not to put Barkley or Golladay on IR, which requires them to miss at least three games, after their injuries in Week 5. That means they believed they both had a chance to be back for Week 8.

Shepar missed two games with his hamstring injury, returned in Week 6 and caught 10 passes against the Los Angeles Rams, worsened the injury and sat out against the Panthers. He trained shortly before that game and then stopped.

Toney is another player that the Giants didn’t put on IR. However, with his current injury, he has only missed one game.

Coach Joe Judge was generally noncommittal about the status of the team’s injured players.

I think Wednesday will be the day these guys are moved to see what they really look like, Judge said. Well if team Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday are somehow on the field, but in terms of really going for those players coming off the injury list, Wednesday will be more of a day to move them to give them a sneak peek from the week before so we have an extra day out the front to see where they are. But I don’t have a definitive answer to anyone going up or down at this point this week just because we have extra time.

The Giants can of course use all the offensive help they can get. Chiefs’ powerful attack comes from a bad game in a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, but Kansas City has scored 30 or more runs four times this season. The Giants have yet to reach the 30-point mark.

Replacing Jabrill Peppers

It is an honor to be named team captain, but for the 2021 Giants it may not be a good thing. Captains Blake Martinez, Nick Gates and now Peppers are all on Season End IR. Barkley, another captain, has run out of time.

Peppers is the last to go under, with a torn ACL and high ankle sprain Sunday against Carolina. How will the Giants replace him?

Peppers didn’t play as much this season as in his previous two seasons with the Giants. When he was healthy, Peppers played almost every snap for the past two seasons. This season, he’s only played 58 percent of defensive snaps, although that number does include a missed game with an injury. Not the number of shots he was used to, though.

We talk about how Peppers can be liability insurance. However, his physique, running defense and ability to blitz are all things the Giants will miss.

Julian Love is almost always the first option for the Giants when they need to fill a gap in the secondary. He will almost certainly play a more prominent role in the Giants’ defensive plans now.

But what about Aaron Robinson? The rookie third round pick was designated to return from the PUP list last week. The Giants have this and next week before they have to activate him or put him on IR for the rest of the season. Would Robinson be ready to join the 53-man roster?

Robinson is just returning to training after being out with a core injury since a rookie mini camp. It’s probably too ambitious to expect him to be ready to play a major role initially, but the Peppers injury and the Giants revolving door of closing defenders may offer an opening to put Robinson on the second half of the season. to get the field.

The other problem is point return. Now that Peppers is out, Dante Pettis seems to be the primary option. Cornerback Adoree Jackson has averaged 8.8 yards on 53 punt returns in his career, but hasn’t done so regularly since 2018. Fans of the Giants, and the Giants themselves, are waiting for a moment when Toney will have a chance to return points, and maybe kick off. He doesn’t seem healthy enough at the moment.

What’s wrong with the Chiefs?

The Chiefs were 14-2 and went to the Super Bowl last season. They were 12-4 and won the Super Bowl in 2019. That undoubtedly makes them the best team in football at that time.

This season was different. The Chiefs are 3-4, tied for last in the AFC West. They come from a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

What gives?

First realize that the losses of the Chiefs to the… Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Those are four of the AFC’s top teams, with a combined record of 18-8 (a win rate of 0.692).

There are actually two problems.

First the defense of Kansas City. Led by Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs have been a top-10 team in points for the past two seasons. This year, Kansas City is giving up 29.0 points per game, 27th in the NFL.

Second, turnover. The Chiefs have turned the ball more than 17 times, five times more than any other team in the league. The Kansas City revenue difference -10 is equal to the Jacksonville Jaguars for competition-worst. Patrick Mahomes has already thrown nine interceptions. He had only 11 combined in the past two seasons.

Trade Deadline

Will one of the players taking the field for the Giants on Monday night do so with the team for the last time. The trading deadline is the following day, November 2. With Peppers out for the season, the names most speculated about are tight end Evan Engram and cornerback James Bradberry.

What it comes down to with Engram, Bradberry or whoever is whether the Giants see those players as part of their future, or whether the compensation they can get will be more valuable.

The case of Engram is perhaps particularly fascinating to watch. Giants fans want him gone and have wanted him gone for a while. Engram may be a free agent at the end of the season and a trade may be best for both Engram and the Giants.

Judge and the Giants coaching staff, however, have steadfastly supported Engram. Since his fumble in Week 3, Engram has been prolific for a Giants attack that missed several key pieces. In the past four weeks, Engram has had 18 receptions (4.5 per game) on 23 goals. That is a catch rate of 78.3. He has one drop in 29 goals, a career-low drop rate of 3.4 percent.

I’m interested to see how the Giants, and the league in general, rate Engram.