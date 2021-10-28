11 too many? – The New Indian Express





Express News Service In yet another unprecedented decision, the Union Sports Ministrys Awards Committee has selected 11 athletes for Khel Ratna. It’s another departure from the norm. By selecting 11 shows, the prize committee didn’t want to take any chances by omitting names. They had been exceptional Olympic and Paralympic Games for India and the challenges the committee had to wait for would have been many. But somehow 11 seems too much. Since the prizes are based on performances over a four-year cycle, some of them could have been awarded later. Ultimately, the novelty that the prizes bring should not be diluted. According to Khel Ratna’s criteria: Only one prize per year will be awarded to an individual athlete. This condition is only relaxed in exceptional circumstances. Take, for example, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. His name was also previously sent for the highest sports award in the country, but his name was never considered. He had won Commonwealth Games and Asian Games golds and numerous other medals in this cycle. Yet his name was never considered for Khel Ratna. On the other hand, Manika Batras Khel Ratna raised a few eyebrows last year when a record five athletes were chosen for the award. Interestingly, Sharath Kamal, India’s most successful table tennis player, has yet to get the Khel Ratna. Take, for example, Ravi Dahiya, a silver medalist at the Olympics. He had applied for the Arjuna. For Ravi, Arjuna was the dream. The same is the case with para-athlete Sumit Antil, who also said he would ask the federation and the sports ministry to consider him for Arjuna. There’s another possibility, Ravi got the Khel Ratna because he couldn’t be ignored because some of the other names on the list don’t match his Olympic silver. It is also possible that all medalists were eligible for Khel Ratna to accommodate more in Arjuna. Three Bajrang Punia, PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu of the seven Olympic medalists (one in men’s hockey) have already been awarded this time to Khel Ratna. It’s not about who deserves it. It is a matter of choosing the most deserving. In a new gesture, the entire bronze-winning men’s hockey team has been nominated for the Arjuna. VandanaKatariya and Monika from the women’s hockey team are also on the list. What Khel Ratna Winners Get Rs 25l (Tax Free) Neeraj Chopra (Athletics) Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling) PR Sreejesh (Hockey) Lovlina Borgohai (Boxing) Sunil Chhetri (Football) Mithali Raj (Cricket) Pramod Bhagat (Badminton) Sumit Antil (Javelin) Avani Lekhara (Shooting) Krishna Nagar (Badminton) M Narwhal (Shooting)

