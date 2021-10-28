Arizona Cardinals DE JJ Watt likely in store for season-ending shoulder surgery, sources say

TEMPE, Ariz. — On the eve of their biggest game of the season yet, the Arizona Cardinals lost one of their key defensive players.

Defensive end JJ Watt will undergo shoulder surgery that will likely be the end of the season, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday night. No date has been set for the procedure.

The Cardinals will host the Green Bay Packers in a matchup for early control of the NFC on Thursday night. Arizona is 7-0 and Green Bay is 6-1, making arguably the best Thursday night game of the Super Bowl era. It is the highest combined win rate (0.929) for a Thursday game in October or later during the Super Bowl era and the first time since the 1970 merger that two teams with at least 13 combined wins have met in week 8 or earlier.

Watt, in his first year with the Cardinals, injured his shoulder in the second quarter on Sunday but managed to play the rest of the game with the injury. He finished with a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

The undefeated Cardinals, who are in first place in the NFC, ruled out Watt against the Packers when the injury report was released earlier Wednesday. He did not participate in the Cardinals’ only practice of the week on Tuesday. Turns out his status was much worse.

Watt had recently found his niche in the Cardinals’ defense after taking about four games to get his football legs under him after missing the entire training camp with a hamstring injury and getting used to a new defense.

Watt had 10 tackles, including five for a loss, and one sack this season. He joined new defensive teammates and managed to do what was an important part of his career: go to quarterback often. He finished with 10 quarterback hits in the first seven games, including nine in his last four.

But his impact goes deeper into a Cardinals defense that is the best in third place and tied for the lead in the league with the fewest points allowed per game.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he has the third highest success rate for defensive tackles. Watt beat his blocker in 2.5 seconds on 22.8% of snaps as he lined up at a defensive tackle, the third-best pace in the league.

Watt’s pass rush led to three sacks and two interceptions

“I think J has played well over the past three weeks,” Cardinals defense coordinator Vance Joseph said before Sunday’s win against the Houston Texans. “He missed camp so the first few games of the season he was out of shape. From the Rams game, last week’s San Fran game to [Sunday], he played at a high level. He’s so disruptive. He makes plays. The pocket numbers aren’t there, but in terms of the plays he’s made on third downs, knocking balls, making TFLs on the first and second down, he’s been a dominant player for the past three weeks.”

And now another injury for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

After starting all 80 games in his first five seasons, Watt missed 13 games in 2016 due to two back surgeries, 11 games in 2017 due to a broken left tibia and eight games in 2019 due to a torn chest. If he misses the rest of this season, he will have missed 42 games in the six seasons since that 80-game run, missing at least half the games in four of those six seasons, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information. It is also the fourth time in the past six seasons that he has suffered a seasonal injury.

While Watt will be out, the Cardinals will get back pass-rusher Chandler Jones, who has missed the past two games due to COVID-19. He was activated on Monday from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

A win would make the Cardinals 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Even with Watt not at 100%, the Arizona defense was dominant on Sunday in a 31-5 win over the Texans.

“It was a game we should have won,” said Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons. “And we did.”