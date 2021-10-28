Mawra Hocane, Ali Zafar and stars support cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar – Celebrity





Celebrities have expressed support for legendary former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar after his altercation at a PTV show with anchor Dr. Nauman Niaz Tuesday night. Akhar left the show set after being “offended” by Niaz. The two were part of a panel for PTV Sports program Game on Hai alongside guest West Indian batting legend Sir Vivian Richards, former England captain David Gower, former Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir and former fast bowler Umar Gul. The panel discussed the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand which Pakistan won by five wickets. During their conversation, Akhtar credited PSL’s Lahore Qalandars franchise for discovering Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Niaz responded to Akhtar’s comments, saying, “You’re a little rude, so I don’t want to say this, but if you’re too smart, you can go. I’ll say this in the air.” The cricketer then announced his resignation PTV and said he couldn’t continue with the program because of “how I was treated on national television” before walking away. Many came to Akhtar’s defense after the incident, including celebrities such as Mawra Hocane, Ali Zafar and Momina Mustehsan. Actor Muneeb Butt also weighed in on the matter, wondering why everyone feels it is necessary to act as if they are the “Prime Minister of Pakistan”. “PTV gave Niaz a platform [but] look at his demeanor, attitude and words,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “Shame on him! Respect our living legends, don’t wait any longer [to do so until] they die!” Actor Zarnish Khan also spoke out against Niaz’s behavior. “It is the responsibility of the host to treat the guests with respect, maintain the decorum of the program and follow journalistic ethics,” she said, adding that Niaz should apologize to Akhtar. Actors Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui also took to Twitter to cast their votes. And so did Senator Shibli Faraz. PTVs According to a statement on the sports channel’s official Twitter account, the government took notice and formed a committee to investigate the incident.

