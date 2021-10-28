packers vs. Cardinals Fantasy Football Starts ‘Em Sit ‘Em For Week 8 ‘Thursday Night Football’

Every week fantasy football kicks off with ‘Thursday Night Football’. You want to make sure you kick off the action with a good first production match, whether it’s playing the right players that will give you a nice early lead or keeping some underwhelming players on the bench. Week 8 brings a better boon to fantasy than usual with the Packers and Cardinals, two of the league’s best offenses against each other in Arizona with no weather worries. However, the start ’em, sit ’em decisions are still difficult as wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard (COVID-19) will not qualify, eliminating at least one “must-start” and leaving multiple potential sleepers. added to the mix. Fortunately, DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is expected to play injury again for Arizona as usual, although past history suggests he may be limited.

With Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray there is still a chance of a pleasing high scoring duel with two QB1s, as the over/under is set at 50.5 points. Also don’t forget the talented running backs in the game versus the weak defenses. Here’s the start/sit advice for the entire season and DFS for the final match-up on Thursday night:

Packers: Who should start or sit in fantasy football on Thursday night?

Start: QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is only QB10 of the season, but he has been very consistent since that disastrous, useless Week 1 against the Saints. After failing TDs and two INTs in that game, he has had multiple TDs with only one INT in the past six games. He would need more volume than usual against the favored Cardinals, which will help and somewhat compensate for none Davante Adams and Allen Lazard (both on the COVID list). The last six times without Adams, he averaged 311 passing yards and 2.8 passing TDs.

Start: RB Aaron Jones

Jones was knocked out by the Washington defense last week because Rodgers had to pass the ball more often. The Cardinals’ run defense is quite giving and he should also be given extra work in the passing game to make up for the wide receiver problems.

Sitting: RB AJ Dillon

Dillon looked good by complementing Jones with more reception on his strength work. The problem is, you can’t trust his touches, especially in a game that is likely to have a negative or even a game script.

Start: WR Randall Cobb

Rodgers likes to have complete confidence in someone when he treats them like a busy target. When Adams and Lazard aren’t playing, he defaults to his old friend in the slot (and beyond). Cobb has some nice WR3 appeal given the situation, as while the Cardinals’ defense is good, Rodgers can neutralize it with the right matchups.

Sit: Other Packers wide receivers

It’s impossible to know how the rest of the pecking order will turn out, as most of the evidence has led to Adams being super busy and Lazard being the one standing up the most lately. There’s a chance Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) will return, but he’s boom or bust and you don’t really feel it with Equanimeous St.-Brown or rookie Amari Rodgers. Stop forcing something here when there are better options. Rodgers won’t force it either.

Start: TE Robert Tonyan

The Cardinals were good towards the tight end, but since Rodgers would have to trust Cobb, he would also have to trust his man down to the last detail. Look for Tonyan to get opportunities to stretch the field and get more focus on the red zone. Tonyan was disappointing as TE1, but after scoring last week, this could easily contribute to the mid-season turnaround.

Sitting: Packers DST

They’re just not that good, and they’re understaffed in bend-but-don’t-break mode. The Cardinals are not the offense to test them against.

Start: K Mason Crosby

Crosby has been a solid starting player all season and he should get his chances as the Packers will leave some good drives unfinished.

Cardinals: Who Should Start or Sit in Fantasy Football on Thursday Night?

Start: QB Kyler Murray

Murray has only had one bad game and has put in some great performances despite a limited number of matches. In fact, he hasn’t scored on the ground since Week 3. He has thrown 17 TDs and is averaging 286 passes per game. He should be good for two scores and 280 yards as his floor.

Start: RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds has been a back-end RB2 this year, averaging 14 touches (just under six catches) and 81.2 scrimmage yards/game. Unfortunately, he has no touchdowns, but the touches will be there in this favorable matchup.

Start: RB James Conner

Conner was a stronger RB2 than Edmonds with six TDs to go averaging 13 touches and 53 yards/game. He’s Arizona’s red zone option of choice when Murray doesn’t put up the ball, which is aided by Murray not running.

Start: WR DeAndre Hopkins

“Nuk (hamstring) tends to play through everything, but that doesn’t mean he’s working at 100 percent. The Cardinals will be careful with their number 1 as they have plenty of other options and he could heal well for the second half with a mini-bye ahead. What’s interesting is that Hopkins still has 90 or more receiving yards in a game this season. He averages just under five catches and exactly 60 yards/game, but his fantasy stock has been boosted by his sixTDs. You may be more dependent on the score than usual as Hopkins looks more like a borderline WR2/WR3 this week.

Start: WRs AJ Green and Christian Kirk

The Packers will be bottom corner, Jaire Alexander (shoulder), and No. 2 corner Kevin King (shoulder/back) is also in pain. With Hopkins stumbled, Green and Kirk should remain key drivers against a weak secondary.

Sitting: WR Rondale Moore

We love Moore’s concept and talent; we would like him to get consistent touches and know when to get them. That is thrown out by Edmonds, Conner, Hopkins, Green and Kirk and the new guy below.

Start: TE Zach Ertz

Ertz scored in his first game as a cardinal. See you in a week for Darren Waller and Mark Andrews you may need a streamer. The Packers are weak enough in cover to think of Ertz, who also dented the end zone in his latest TNF appeal.

Start: K Matt Prater

Prater has been money with his big leg and many scoring opportunities associated with the Cardinals offense. It helps that he’s kicking back indoors, too.

Sitting: Cardinals DST

It might be tempting with their playmakers versus the shorthanded Packers, but Aaron Rodgers doesn’t turn the ball around so it’s not worth it for a few sacks.

packers vs. Cardinals: FanDuel single-game lineup

MVP (1.5X): QB Aaron Rodgers $15,000

AnyFLEX: QB Kyler Murray $17,000

AnyFLEX: RB Aaron Jones $12,500

AnyFLEX: TE Robert Tonyan $8,000

AnyFLEX: WR Randall Cobb $7,000

Let’s double SuperFlex style on the quarterbacks, shall we? We also take back the biggest workhorse from the game. Tonyan and Cobb were excited to wrap things up at their affordable price.

packers vs. Cardinals: DraftKings Showdown Lineup

Captain (1.5x): RB Aaron Jones $13,500

FLEX: QB Aaron Rodgers $11,400

FLEX: QB Kyler Murray $12,000

FLEX: TE Robert Tonyan $4,600

FLEX: WR Randall Cobb $3,600

FLEX: WR Rondale Moore $4,800

To seem familiar? Everything is the same here, except we’ve crowned Jones and added Moore.