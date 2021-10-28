Sports
England vs Bangladesh Cricket Score 2021 T20 World Cup Match Highlights: Jason Roy, Bowlers Shine as England Beat Bangladesh by 8 Wickets
ENG vs BAN: Jason Roy and Dawid Malan hit great to help England beat Bangladesh by eight wickets.© Instagram
England chased the 125-run goal to win by eight wickets vs Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. England got off to a great start in their run-chase, adding 50 runs for the loss of Jos Buttler’s wicket, which left for 18 runs. Jason Roy scored at a brisk pace against Bangladesh pacers and spinners in the center overs, scoring fifty in 33 balls. Dawid Malan struck carefully after Jason Roy’s wicket to lead England to an eight-wicket victory against Bangladesh. Bowling first, England started brilliantly as Moeen Ali removed openers Liton Das and Naim Sheikh, while Chris Woakes took the crucial wicket from Shakib Al Hasan. Bangladesh was put in the background early on by England and by the end of 15 overs Bangladesh struggled at 83/6 against a first-class bowling performance in England in warm conditions. Tymal Mills finished strong with numbers of 3/27 after a late scoring rise from Nasum Ahmed to give some respect to the total. Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first against England. One change for Bangladesh since their last game — Shoriful Islam replaced Mohammad Saifuddin while England remained unchanged. England led by Eoin Morgan defeated the West Indies by six wickets in their opening match after stunning displays from spinner Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will aim to march forward and leave behind a disappointing five-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in their opening match, despite being in control for most of the match. (SCORE CARD)
T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Bangladesh Cricket Score Highlights of Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi
6:47 PM (ACTUAL)
Bangladesh Lose, England Chase Target!
England win with 8 wickets and 35 balls left!
by
18:28 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Shoriful Islam takes out Roy for 61 runs on 38 balls
ENG 112/2 after 12.5 overs
6:26 PM (ACTUAL)
fifty!
Jason Roy scores an amazing fifty in 33 balls
Reaches the milestone with a six from Nasum Ahmed
ENG 101/1 after 11.4 overs
18:18 (ACTUAL)
EN 32 more needed!
England look to be on their way to victory here, only need 32 runs in 54 balls
NL 93/1 after 11 overs
18:11 (ACTUAL)
England Cruising!
Jason Roy and Dawid Malan now score at will as England sit on the seat halfway through the chase.
NL 90/1 after 10 overs
6:02 PM (ACTUAL)
Four!
Dawid Malan now springs into action, hits a border at Nasum Ahmed
NL 75/1 after 8 overs
5:57 PM (ACTUAL)
Six + Four!
Roy looks dangerous as he continues to push boundaries
Collects 10 runs in 2 balls vs Mahedi Hasan
NL 61/1 after 6.4 overs
5:55 PM (ACTUAL)
Power play ends!
England go strong in their 125 run chase
NL 50/1 after 6 overs
5:48 PM (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Nasum Ahmed gets the crucial wicket from Jos Buttler for 18 runs
NL 39/1 after 4.5 overs
5:42 PM (ACTUAL)
Four!
Shoriful gets hit by Buttler for a great four when it cleared halfway through
NL 34/0 after 3.3 overs
5:38 PM (ACTUAL)
Six !
Buttler scores a six on Shakib to get started
NL 26/0 after 2.4 overs
5:37 PM (ACTUAL)
England on track!
Roy and Buttler are currently scoring 9 runs per over
NL 18/0 after 2 overs
17:32 (ACTUAL)
English Run-Chase Begins!
England openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler start well, scoring 7 runs in Shakib .’s first over
NL 7/0 after 1 left
17:18 (ACTUAL)
Bangladesh ends on 124/9!
England need 125 runs to win!
We need runs to win
17:14 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Nurul leaves for Tymal Mills on the penultimate ball of the innings
BAN 124/8 after 19.5 overs
5:08 PM (ACTUAL)
Four!
Nasum finishes the over in style, hits a fantastic four
Bangladesh take 17 runs away from Rashid
BAN 119/7 after 19 overs
5:07 PM (ACTUAL)
Six !
Second six of the over as Nasum takes on Rashid in style
BAN 115/7 after 18.5 overs
5:05 PM (ACTUAL)
Six !
Nasum hits Adil Rashid in the first six of the innings
BAN 109/7 after 18.2 overs
4:58 PM (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Mahedi Hasan leaves for 11 runs as Tymal Mills strikes
BAN 98/7 after 17.1 overs
16:56 (ACTUAL)
Four!
Mahedi Hasan hits Rashid for a great four to ease some pressure
BAN 97/6 after 16.4 overs
4:46 PM (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Livingstone gets skipper Mahmudullah for 19 runs on 23 balls
BAN 83/6 after 14.5 overs
16:44 (ACTUAL)
Bangladesh struggles!
Batters find it hard to find the big shots
Jordan bowls are brilliant conceding only 4 runs
BAN 80/5 after 14 overs
16:36 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
A disappointing end to Afif as a wicket misunderstanding with Captain Mahmudullah results in his run-out
BAN 73/5 after 12.4 overs
16:34 (ACTUAL)
Four!
Afif takes on Livingstone and gets a crucial frontier
BAN 71/4 after 12.2 overs
16:32 (ACTUAL)
England at the top!
Batters will have to increase the run rate if a challenging total is to be posted vs England
BAN 66/4 after 12 overs
16:26 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
DRS works for England as Liam Livingstone sacks Mushfiqur for 29 runs on 30 balls LBW
BAN 63/4 after 10.4 overs
16:18 (IST)
Four!
Rahim cleverly puts a Mills bouncer for a four behind the keeper
BAN 58/3 after 9.5 overs
16:12 (ACTUAL)
Four!
Mahmudullah hits Rashid on the ground for a pressure-relieving border
BAN 48/3 after 8.3 overs
16:10 (IST)
Jordan wrestles first!
A rather expensive over from Chris Jordan, concedes 11 runs in his first
BAN 42/3 after 8 overs
4:05 PM (ACTUAL)
Rashid is off to a good start!
Adil Rashid allows only three runs on his first over
BAN 30/3 after 7 overs
16:04 (ACTUAL)
Power play ends!
Bangladesh creeps through the power playovers as England stamps their authority
BAN 27/3 after 6 overs
15:57 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Shakib leaves as Woakes England get their third wicket
The all-rounder made only 4 runs on 7 balls
BAN 26/3 after 5.2 overs
15:56 (ACTUAL)
Four!
A much-needed four for Bangladesh as Rahim Ali hits right to the ground
BAN 24/2 after 5 overs
15:52 (ACTUAL)
Critical phase now!
Mushfiqur and Shakib will be key for Bangladesh to make a challenging total
BAN 18/2 after 4 overs
15:47 (ACTUAL)
Ali dominates!
Ali gives up just two runs and takes two wickets in his second
Bangladesh up and running early
BAN 15/2 after 3 overs
15:44 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Moeen Ali strikes again, Naim leaves for four runs
Ali now has a hat trick
BAN 14/2 after 2.3 overs
15:42 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Moeen Ali strikes first, takes Liton Das out of a sweep shot by Liam Livingstone for 9 runs
BAN 14/1 after 2.2 overs
3:40 PM (ACTUAL)
Good start by Woakes!
Woakes bowls tight over, conceded only three runs
BAN 13/0 after 2 overs
15:36 (ACTUAL)
Wake up on target!
Chris Woakes come from the other side
BAN 10/0 after 1.2 overs
15:35 (ACTUAL)
Four!
Twin fours for Liton as Bangladesh starts positive
BAN 10/0 after 1 left
Sources
