England vs Bangladesh Cricket Score 2021 T20 World Cup Match Highlights: Jason Roy, Bowlers Shine as England Beat Bangladesh by 8 Wickets

England chased the 125-run goal to win by eight wickets vs Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. England got off to a great start in their run-chase, adding 50 runs for the loss of Jos Buttler’s wicket, which left for 18 runs. Jason Roy scored at a brisk pace against Bangladesh pacers and spinners in the center overs, scoring fifty in 33 balls. Dawid Malan struck carefully after Jason Roy’s wicket to lead England to an eight-wicket victory against Bangladesh. Bowling first, England started brilliantly as Moeen Ali removed openers Liton Das and Naim Sheikh, while Chris Woakes took the crucial wicket from Shakib Al Hasan. Bangladesh was put in the background early on by England and by the end of 15 overs Bangladesh struggled at 83/6 against a first-class bowling performance in England in warm conditions. Tymal Mills finished strong with numbers of 3/27 after a late scoring rise from Nasum Ahmed to give some respect to the total. Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first against England. One change for Bangladesh since their last game — Shoriful Islam replaced Mohammad Saifuddin while England remained unchanged. England led by Eoin Morgan defeated the West Indies by six wickets in their opening match after stunning displays from spinner Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will aim to march forward and leave behind a disappointing five-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in their opening match, despite being in control for most of the match. (SCORE CARD) T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Bangladesh Cricket Score Highlights of Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi Topics mentioned in this article

