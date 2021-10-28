SEC College Football Picks, Week 9 Odds: Georgia Beats Florida With Ease, Ole Miss Wears Out Auburn

The final college football weekend in October will feature two major SEC games: an East Division rivalry showdown between No. 1 Georgia and Florida at Jacksonville and the battle in the West Division between No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 18 Auburn on the Plains.

The first could serve as the finish line of the SEC East title race. When the Bulldogs top the Gators and Mississippi State at #12 Kentucky on Saturday night, the Bulldogs will officially punch their ticket to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the SEC Championship Game. The latter will likely act as a de facto SEC West loser elimination game.

Let’s break down the main storylines in the SEC and take a straight pick against the spread for the week 9 conference games.

Appetizer: Keep an eye on Tank and Hunter

Sometimes football is not complicated. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin doesn’t have to complicate things too much against Ole Miss on Saturday — just run the dangball. The problem is, it hasn’t been as easy as many thought for the Tigers in recent games. They averaged 1.59 yards per carry against Georgia two games ago and 3.86 last time against Arkansas. That has to change. Sophomore Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter were on the roll earlier this season but have dwindled greatly, in part because of what appears to be growing confidence in quarterback Bo Nix.

Harsin has to get back to basics against Ole Miss, as the last thing he needs to see is Rebel quarterback Matt Corral between the white lines. Ole Miss has the second worst rush defense in the SEC (181.0 YPG) and has given up 44 rushing plays of 10 or more yards, ranking 10th in the conference.

Expect a good dose of Bigsby and Hunter with a little bit of Nix sprinkled on the floor. It’s Auburn’s best chance of clearing the slight oversteer.

Main course: Don’t make this difficult, Dan

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Florida coach Dan Mullen each have quarterback questions to answer this week. But let’s face it, Mullen’s is the only one that really matters.

Junior Emory Jones has started all seven games for the Gators, but has 10 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, while proving to be a risk in the air at critical moments. Freshman Anthony Richardson, on the other hand, hasn’t had his chance yet. He averaged 10.6 yards per attempt, rushing for 348 and three touchdowns, and did so with significantly less playing time than Jones.

Mullen was non-committal this week about who gets the first snap vs. Georgia.

“We keep playing them the same way”, Mullen said:. “We intend to play both guys as we have done.”

Psst… Then… Richardson starts.

The notebook is on the wall for Jones. He is inconsistent under pressure, is not a major threat in the air and is comparable to Richardson in his skills on the ground. Richardson is a major threat in the air, but hasn’t had the chance to shine in big places, almost as much as Jones.

It’s a gamble to start Richardson. It would be like chasing a flush with pocket hearts and another on the flop. It’s not the best idea, but at least it has a chance to work. Starting Jones would be like betting big with seven-two off-suit and four face cards on the table.

Dessert: Will Rogers must be big

Will Rogers, the sophomore starting quarterback for the state of Mississippi, is second in the SEC in strokes of 20 or more yards with 27, despite playing one game less than conference leader Bryce Young (33). That’s not the most surprising nugget, considering Bulldogs coach Mike Leach essentially refuses to run football. But the matchup vs. Kentucky should be one of the tougher challenges of the season for Rogers.

The Wildcats have given up just 15 passing plays of 20 or more yards — the second-fewest in the conference. They’ve had three of 30 or more yards — the best mark in the league.

“Shall [Rogers] really does his best to carry out the attack”, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said this week:. “You see his comfort level go up and down and get rid of the football and not put them in such negative situations as in the first year in a program with a young quarterback. You see him play at a really high level and get where they want to be.”

Keep an eye on how Stoops attacks Rogers. Leach’s game plans aren’t exactly complicated, but they’re hard to stop. With two weeks to prepare, expect Kentucky to have some new looks in the schedule.

choices

Upright: 62-12 | Against the spread: 32-31

Last Chances: Vanderbilt Commodores +16

The Tigers are 16-point favorites on the road despite losing three of their last four games, including a 35-14 home loss to Texas A&M two weeks ago. It also ranks last in the SEC in rushing defense with 287.57 yards per game, which is 106.57 yards per game behind the second-worst rushing defense in the SEC (Ole Miss at 181.0 YPG). That’s downright awful. Vanderbilt will be effective enough on the ground to cover the spread and make a game out of it in the fourth quarter. Choose: Vanderbilt (+16)

No. 1 Georgia vs Florida

Last Chances: Florida Gators +14

The Gators defenses are set ablaze by Georgia’s attack, no matter who starts as quarterback. Stetson Bennett IV and JT Daniels have both been wildly successful deep down the field this year, and all we know about the Florida defense is that Coordinator Todd Grantham will blitz 20 guys as long as the umpires don’t notice. However, it won’t work. Georgia will put this one to bed in the middle of the third quarter and the Bulldogs win with ease. Pick: Georgia (-14)

no. 10 Ole Miss at No. 18 Auburn

Last Chances: Maroon Tigers -2.5

Ole Miss will stop the Tigers’ running game enough to let Nix try to win a gunfight with his arm. He won’t be able to. Rebel coach Lane Kiffin will use the pace to wear down an Auburn defense that’s a bit busted, Nix will make a few mistakes in the second half and Ole Miss will keep his hopes on SEC West alive with a seven-point win. Choose: Ole Miss (+2.5)

No. 12 Kentucky in the state of Mississippi

Last Chances: Mississippi State Bulldogs +1.5

If there’s one thing we know about the Wildcats more than anything else, it’s that Stoops is a defensive wizard. With two weeks to prepare for a predictable crime in Mississippi, he is as dangerous as any coach in the country. The Wildcats forced 6 interceptions in this game last year. While they may not reach that goal this time, they will do enough to win and cover against Will Rogers and Co. Pick: Kentucky (-1.5)

