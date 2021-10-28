Sports
Kyle Beach Reveals He’s a Victim of Sexual Assault from Blackhawks: The Healing Process Is Just Beginning
When they heard the Blackhawks executives covered up the alleged assault for 11 years and were finally censored on Tuesday, Kyle Beach felt overwhelmed with emotion.
I cried, I smiled, I laughed, I cried some more, Beach said. following, [I had] just a great sense of relief, justification, and it was no longer my word against everyone else.
Beach revealed herself as the previously anonymous ex-Hawk who allegedly sexually assaulted former video coach Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup during a Canadian TV interview Wednesday with TSN’s Rick Westhead.
Beach, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, was considered one of the bigger draft failures in Hawks history. It has become apparent that irresponsible team managers at the time ruined Beachs’ career through their inaction.
When they won [the Cup], see [Aldrich] paraded around, lifted a trophy at the parade, at the team photos, at the celebrations, I felt like nothing, Beach said. It made me feel like I didn’t exist. It made me feel like I wasn’t important. It made me feel like he was right, and I was wrong.
Before the 2010 playoffs, Beach was a Black Ace called up to coach the NHL team and gain experience. He had never been to the NHL before and had only played 10 AHL games at that point, which made him eager to prove himself.
Aldrich took advantage of that vulnerability, the Jenner & Block investigation into the Hawks cover-up found, by giving Beach and other Black Aces inside information about lineups and telling them he could bury their careers as they would wrong him.
After the alleged assault that took place one night when Aldrich invited Beach to supposedly watch hockey videos, then forcibly perform oral sex on him, Aldrich Beach’s previous threats kept quiet, according to the investigation.
I felt like I was alone and there was nothing I could do and no one to turn to for help, and I didn’t know what to do, Beach said on TSN. As a 20 year old [at the time], you could never imagine being put in this situation by someone who should be there to help you and make you a better hockey player and further your career.
Beach only told his family once, he said, and then tried never to think about the attack again, using alcohol and drugs. He played 173 games for the Rockford IceHogs through 2013-14, after which he moved abroad. Now 31, he plays for a German club from the third division.
Recently Googled Aldrich’s name, and learning of Aldrich’s sexual assault from a still-anonymous Michigan high school student in 2013 shocked him to action.
What happened to him gave me the strength and sense of urgency to take action to make sure it didn’t happen to anyone else, Beach said, bursting into tears on TSN. I hope at some point, down the road, if he’s open to it, I’d love to meet [the other victim].
Beach said he witnessed meetings about Aldrichs’ assault in Coach Joel Quenneville’s office. There is absolutely no way he can deny knowing, he added. He also said he is fully convinced that the Hawks NHL roster was aware of the attack, as word spread quite quickly that he was being bullied for comments about it in the locker room and on the ice.
But he is now ready to try to get his life back after telling his story publicly.
The healing process has only just begun, he said. But the one thing I want to make sure comes out of this is change. … I would like to be part of a group that is emerging [with] and designs a system to ensure there is a safe place in the world of sport [for all abuse victims].
