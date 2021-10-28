Sports
T20 World Cup 2021: how Team India can fight the dew | Cricket News
At the post-match press conference on Sunday, Virat Kohli insisted India was being outplayed by Pakistan until he was goaded to say whether dew had played a role in his bowlers’ failure to score a goal in the second half of the match. single wicket to choose.
“Small factors like the dew make a huge difference. They outplayed us, but with such conditions you have to win the toss,” he said. Kohli didn’t give much thought to it, but dew has indeed become a major talking point during the on-going T20 World Cup. With the exception of one game where Afghanistan defeated Scotland, no team has won the first bat in the event so far (until the England-Bangladesh match on Wednesday).
It is not the first time that the dew factor has been discussed. It is certainly not the first T20 World Cup that threatens to be badly affected by this. The 2014 edition in Bangladesh had everyone in trouble. There were teams who dipped balls in buckets full of water during training to get used to a wet ball. The ICC had imported a special anti-dew gel from India to spray on the outfield in Bangladesh.
In the end it comes down to how the cricketers on the field react to it. With cricket becoming a year-round sport, there’s no escaping dew at some point or another.
Talking to people who work closely with Team India players, TOI found that countering the dew factor has become part of the curriculum of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and the routine is carried through in the training sessions of the Indian team.
Make sure the ball is not soaking wet
Soaking the balls in water isn’t the only way to get a wet ball that mimics a ball rolled in dew. The idea is to get the bowlers used to grabbing a ball that is identical to one you get in a match where there is dew. Catching the ball is the most important. You cannot submerge balls heavily in water. It should be wet enough, and moist and slippery. One can use some means to moisten the ball. A soaked ball changes the ball’s behavior as the leather gets heavier.
Ideal length changes, fuller length becomes risky
The consensus is that full length deliveries are going to be the hardest to bowl. The Yorkers are the most likely to go wrong. That effectively takes away a deadly option that is now an integral part of every pace bowler’s arsenal today.
Thus, the lengths must be retracted. “The dew won’t swing the ball anyway. If you don’t land the Yorkers, it’s best not to offer full-length balls. Hard lengths are going to be the best option. But you can’t throw it too short because it sits upright. The slower ones pulling back a length also become hit and miss as they have no surface grip and slip at a nice pace for the batters.The good length gets a little shorter and more in line with the stumps. mastered, the batters are taken by surprise,” says an expert who works closely with the Indian team.
Wrist spinners are better bets
In such a scenario, wrist spinners are believed to be better bets than finger spinners. The field is unlikely to take much turn. The spinners have to get used to gripping the seam as it becomes very difficult to make turns on the ball. If the finger spinner manages to make turns, there is a chance that the batter will be tricked in the air or with the arm ball. Therefore, the wrist spinners have better chances of succeeding. “The wrist spinner can spin the flipper and topspin. They can bounce extra to keep the batter guessing,” says the expert.
Team India’s options
Team India has one wrist spin option in Rahul Chahar which has not been at its best lately. Ravindra Jadeja is vital to the team’s balance, but relying on him as a lead spinner can be risky. R Ashwin is the other spin option besides Varun Chakravarthy who was rendered ineffective in the last match without help from the field. However, Chakravarthy’s long deliveries could limit the batters to some extent.
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are best known for their hard punches. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur rely on swing and slower deliveries.
Kohli insisted that his team realize where it went wrong and that the week-long break would help his team address the issues. It is almost certain that most of the week will be spent doing the dew exercises in practice.
