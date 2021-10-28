Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete Week 8 PPR Player Ranking | Bleacher report





Kyusung Gong/Associated Press In addition to half a dozen teams (and players like Austin Ekeler of the Chargers and Najee Harris of the Steelers) on the shelf in Week 7, fantasy managers also faced a boatload of injuries at the position. But there seems to be some good news in that regard as week 8 kicks off. Like Josh Alper fromPro Football Talk reported, Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns was on the field for Monday’s first practice of the week after missing the last two games with an injured calf. It’s not certain that the 13th-ranked who is declining in PPR points per game will return to action against Pittsburgh on Sunday, but things seem to be moving in that direction. The news is not so good for Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants. Per NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman, colleague Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Barkley will likely sit out Monday night’s trip to Kansas City, opening the door to at least one more start for Devontae Booker. GOOD MATCHES Damien Harris, New England Patriots (at LAC) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,100] Harris must be butter as he is on a roll-two straight games with over 100 yards on the ground and a touchdown. No team in the National Football League allows more yards per game on the ground than the 162.5 the Chargers turned in in 2021. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (at SEA) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,600] It would be hard to find a better combination of circumstances than Robinson’s this week. The sophomore pro has rested after Jacksonville’s retirement, he’s been red hot lately, and the Seahawks are near the top of the league in PPR points per game waived for running backs. BAD MATCH HUPS Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (vs. TB) [DK DFS VALUE $8,700] Kamara cannot be placed in season-long fantasy leagues, and to be fair, the Chicago Bears had some success playing the ball against Tampa in Week 7. But with the second-highest salary of any running back at DraftKings this week, Kamara is a fade in DFS. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,100] Nobody wants to see Fantasy’s biggest surprise star of 2021 in the backfield in this section of the big board. But while the Carolina Panthers are reeling from their fourth straight loss, they are also last in the NFL in fantasy points per game allowed to running backs. SLEEPER Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles (at DET) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,000] The good news for Miles Sanders’ fantasy managers is that Eagles’ back appears to have avoided a significant injury. The bad news is that the low ankle sprain Sanders sustained in last week’s loss to the Raiders is likely to bring back Gainwell Philly’s lead in a gravy matchup with the mournful Lions Sunday. WEEK 8 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS Derrick Henry, TEN (at IND) Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. DAL) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at MIN) James Robinson, JAX (on SEA) Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. TEN) Joe Mixon, CIN (at NYJ) Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. PIT) [INJURED] Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. TB) Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. NE) Damien Harris, NE (at LAC) Najee Harris, PIT (at CLE) Aaron Jones, GB (at ARI) Darrell Henderson, LAR (at HOU) Andre Swift, DET (vs. PHI) Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (vs. CAR) Antonio Gibson, WAS (at DEN) Darrel Williams, KC (vs. NYG) Leonard Fournette, TB (at NE) Elijah Mitchell, SF (at CHI) Alex Collins, SEA (vs. JAX) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at DET) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at ATL) Zack Moss, BUF (vs. MIA) Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. SF) Devontae Booker, NYG (at KC) Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. WAS) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. MIA) James Conner, ARI (vs. GB) Tony Pollard, DAL (at MIN) Mike Davis, ATL (vs. CAR) Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. GB) Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. CIN) Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. WAS) JD McKissic, WAS (at DEN) Rashaal Penny, SEA (vs. JAX) Brandon Bolden, NE (at LAC) Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. PHI) Damien Williams, CHI (vs. SF) D’Ernest Johnson, CLE (vs. PIT) Myles Gaskin, MIA (at BUF) Mark Ingram, HOU (vs. LAR) Samaje Perine, CIN (at NYJ) Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. CIN) Boston Scott, PHI (at DET) Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. DAL) Ronald Jones II, TB (at NO) Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. TEN) Sony Michel, LAR (at HOU) AJ Dillon, GB (at ARI) JaMycal Hasty, SF (at CHI)

