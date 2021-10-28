A look back at UND’s destination hockey games

After all, you can go back to the third year of the program’s existence and find out that UND played a two-game run against Michigan in Albuquerque, NM. That was Dec 1948.

But the first try of the contemporary destination game idea came in January 2012, when UND played against Clarkson at Winnipeg’s MTS Center, home of the Winnipeg Jets. UND and Ralph Engelstad Arena gave up a home game to set it up.

The following year, UND played an outdoor game at Omaha’s TD Ameritrade Field, home of the College World Series. That was Omaha’s game, yet it became a destination for UND fans to travel to. They took over the baseball venue that weekend. It was then that the potential of these unique games became apparent.

In 2016, UND played Boston College at Madison Square Garden in New York City in the College Hockey Showdown. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference put that game on. And in 2018, UND went to Las Vegas to play Minnesota in the US Hockey Hall of Fame Game.

This weekend, UND heads to Nashville to play Penn State in the latest destination game. This will also be an American Hockey Hall of Fame Game.

Here’s a look back at UND’s past destination games:

Winnipeg 2012

EN 3, Clarkson 1

Location: MTS center. Attendance: 7,075.

UND targets: Carter Rowney (2), Mark MacMillan.

The US College Hockey Classic was originally supposed to feature UND and Omaha. But due to scheduling conflicts, Omaha withdrew and UND put Clarkson in line.

UND trailed 1-0 after one, but rallied behind Carter Rowney’s back-to-back goals in the second. Dillon Simpson had two assists.

UND played with only five defenders in the game due to injuries and the absence of Derek Forbort from the World Juniors.

Former UND forward Mark MacMillan protects a Clarkson player from the puck during their 2012 game at Winnipeg’s MTS Center. Photo by UND athletics.

UND defender Nick Mattson makes a pass through a Clarkson defender during their 2012 match at MTS Center in Winnipeg. Photo by UND athletics.

Omaha 2013

AND 5, Omaha 2

Location: TD Ameritrade Park. Attendance: 13,650.

UND targets: Jordan Schmaltz, Nick Mattson, Mitch MacMillan, Corban Knight, Danny Kristo.

The event was called “Battles on Ice”. It featured two outdoor games on the same day. It started with the American Hockey League rivalry between the Omaha Lancers and the Lincoln Stars, and it ended with UND and Omaha.

It was not without drama. It was a sunny and unusually warm February day, which melted the ice during the USHL game in the afternoon. The creases and blue lines in particular were a mess. The UND-Omaha game was postponed for a few hours so that the sun would go down. That happened and the game was played.

The UND coaches wore letter jackets on the couch. All three coaches were letter winners at UND and the team stormed to a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Stephane Pattyn, 28 of North Dakota, controls Ryan Walters of Nebraska-Omaha in the first stint of an NCAA college hockey game to be held outdoors in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013. The rink is located between what is first and third base. would be at TD Ameritrade Park, the baseball stadium where the College World Series is played every June. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

New York City 2016

EN 4, Boston College 3

Location: Madison Square Garden. Attendance: 11,348.

AND targets: Tyson Jost (2), Joel Janatuinen, Trevor Olson.

The College Hockey Showcase was part of a hockey doubleheader at Madison Square Garden. The New York Rangers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in an afternoon game. Former Boston College star Chris Kreider scored back-to-back goals in the third period, but Kreider’s alma mater didn’t fare too well overnight.

Although New York City is much closer to the Boston College campus in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, the crowd was strongly biased in favor of UND. They had plenty to cheer for. Tyson Jost scored twice, Joel Janatuinen once and Trevor Olson scored his first of the season.

It was UND’s first win over Boston College since the 2005 NCAA regionals. UND lost to the Eagles in the 2006, 2007 and 2008 Frozen Four semifinals.

Tyson Jost celebrates a goal in UND’s 4-3 win over Boston College at Madison Square Garden. Photo by Russell Hons/UND Athletics.

Senator Heidi Heitkamp and Phil Jackson watch as UND takes up Boston College Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Russ Hons/UND Athletics.

Las Vegas 2018

EN 3, Minnesota 1

Location: Orleans Arena. Attendance: 7,412.

UND targets: Colton Poolman (2), Joel Janatuinen.

UND and Minnesota took their rivalry to Las Vegas to play the 2018 US Hockey Hall of Fame Game.

The match was booked at the Orleans Arena before officials from UND and Ralph Engelstad Arena saw the overwhelming response in New York City. But after seeing the turnout at Madison Square Garden, officials began to ponder privately whether they could have sold the much larger T-Mobile Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Orleans Hotel and Casino made Minnesota big favorites in the game, but there was such fierce action on UND that it was almost even by the time the puck dropped.

UND lost 1-0 on a power play goal, but rallied behind a pair from defender Colton Poolman. The Fighting Hawks won the game and their fans made a lot of money from the sportsbook.

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks celebrate a third-period goal from defender Colton Poolman (6) during the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game against Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 27, 2018. Richard Brian / Las Vegas Review -Journal.