



Part Tweet Part E-mail Triple M is ready to rock every ball of the gentlemen Vodafone Ashes is living across Australia during this year’s cricket summer as the network reveals his commentary team. Test captain Mark Taylor AO and Lord Ian Botham, arguably England’s greatest wicket-taker, Triple Ms. Summer of Cricket will preside when the first Ashes Test begins in Brisbane at the Gabba on Wednesday, December 8. The Triple Ms commentary team is led by: James Brayshaw and Australia’s number 1 sports podcaster, Mark Howie Howard, alongside former Ashes greats Greg Blewett, Brad Haddin, and Merv Hughes. Triple M also introduces former international cricketer Isabelle Westbury to the commentary team, with her formidable credentials as the former Middlesex captain and a highly respected cricket journalist. Cricket returns to Triple M after the network has signed a long-term partnership with Cricket Australia, including the recording of the 2021-22 men’s Vodafone Ashes and Dettol One-Day International matches – heard via FM stations Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane , Adelaide and Perth. In an Australian first, LiSTNR will also stream the matches across Australia. In addition to the FM broadcast in the capitals, cricket fans can download the LiSTNR app and hear the call wherever they play, work and vacation across Australia. Mark Taylor AO said: I am absolutely delighted to be part of the Triple M team for the upcoming Ashes series. Working with the likes of Ian Botham, Big Merv, Hadds, Blewy and JB will be a lot of fun and mentioning a great series is the ideal way to enjoy the summer. James Brayshaw said: One of Australias greatest ever test captains and one of the greatest ever matches winners together on Triple M cricket for an Ashes series. Literally cricket royalty how good! Head of Triple M and LiSTNR Sport, Mike Fitzpatrick, said: Triple Ms summer lineup is now complete with the return of cricket. Were so excited that cricket fans and Triple M listeners can download the LiSTNR app and literally drive across the country and not miss a minute of the Ashes action. There will be more team announcements as the Gabba test gets closer. Last week, Total TV reached 20.259 million Australians. 56% viewed on linear TV only, 6% viewed only on BVOD and 17% viewed on a combination of both linear TV and BVOD.

