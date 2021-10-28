Chooses ATS for week 9

It’s hard to believe it’s already week 9.

The month of November and the weekly College Football Playoff rankings were approaching the corner. But that doesn’t mean we should only focus on the big games on the slate.

Across the board there is always value to be found, and hopefully this is the week I start to find it. I went 6-2 in week 7 and followed that up by going 2-4. Yes, it’s been such a year.

There was some good. I was on Oklahoma State coverage in Iowa State and the under in the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. But I also picked the under 52.5 in the Wake Forest vs. Army, a match that ended with a final score of 70-56. Yaks.

Let’s get back on track with a heavy map this week, shall we?

Last week: 2-4

General: 26-28-1

(Note: all times ET, odds from BetMGM)

Time: 12:00 | Line: Cincinnati -24.5 | Total: 62

Tulane is 1-6 and has one of the worst defenses in the country, with 493.9 yards per game. Only UMass and the state of Arkansas allow more. In recent weeks’ loss to SMU, quarterback Michael Pratt took a massive blow late in the fourth quarter and is now on concussion protocol. If Pratt can’t play on Saturday, Tulane will have to start freshman Kai Horton. Horton, who only had one FBS offer from high school, entered the season third on the depth chart, but became the backup after an injury to Justin Ibieta.

Cincinnati, currently No. 2 in the AP survey, had a mediocre offensive performance in recent weeks’ win over the Navy. The Bearcats put it in cruise control after moving up 27-10 late in the third, finishing with a 27-20 win. Ahead of the first CFP ranking show of the season, I expect the Bearcats to hurt the Green Wave in this one, especially if Pratt can’t play.

Select: Cincinnati -24.5

Time: 12:00 | Line: Michigan -4 | Total: 50.5

With the way these two teams work, I expect a fairly low scoring game.

Story continues

Michigan State has been quite dependent on big games offensively. While it has mostly met mediocre opponents, Michigan hasn’t given up on explosive play as the old Don Brown-led defense routinely did. Plus, the MSU offense has struggled in recent wins over Nebraska and Indiana, the two best defenses the Spartans have faced this year.

Michigan relies heavily on its running game, averaging 253.3 yards on 46.4 attempts per game. Michigan State has faced only one team that is in the top 75 nationally in terms of rushing. That was Nebraska, and MSU held up pretty well, as the Huskers went for 194 yards on 50 attempts. That’s only 3.9 meters per attempt.

Choice: under 50.5

Michigan Runs Back Blake Corum (2) storms into second half against Northwestern, Saturday, October 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Time: 12:00 | Line: Pitt -9.5 | Total: 61

Despite starting the season 2-4, Miami has still shown some struggle. The Hurricanes nearly completed their second-half comebacks against both Virginia and North Carolina, then were able to hold off NC State in a 31-30 upset last week. With DEriq King out, Tyler Van Dyke has improved as a quarterback and Jaylan Knighton has been trying his best to run back.

Defensively, however, Miami was not good and now it is up to Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett, a fifth-year senior, has emerged as a Heisman candidate with the Panthers now one of the favorites in the ACC. I’m a little concerned about disappointment after last week’s win over Clemson, but I think Pitt will have great success on the air, especially with Miami safety Bubba Bolden now out for the season.

Choice: More than 61

Time: 12:00 | Line: Maryland -5.5 | Total: 49.5

Indiana, now 2-5 overall and 0-4 in Big Ten play, is likely thanks to his third quarterback on Saturday in Maryland. Michael Penix has been out for a while and Jack Tuttle was injured in the loss to Ohio State, leaving freshman Donaven McCulley next. McCulley was a big recruit for IU, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to see the field in a Big Ten road race.

On the other hand, Maryland is missing its top two receivers coming from a 34-16 road loss to Minnesota. The Indianas defense has a lot of experienced players and I expect those guys will keep the Maryland offense relatively under control.

Choice: under 49.5

Time: 12:00 | Line: GT -4 | Total: 55.5

Now that Jeff Sims is completely healthy, I expect Georgia Tech to move the ball no matter who he plays. The fact that it has a shaky Virginia Tech team at home reinforces how I feel about the Yellow Jackets this week.

Justin Fuente is firmly on the hot seat as the Hokies have lost four of their last five games, including Syracuse’s 41-36 heartthrob last weeks. The Orange scored twice in the game final 2:28 to avoid Blacksburg with a win. While the Hokies got a nice boost from the freshmen that Malachi Thomas brought back against Syracuse, I’m having a hard time seeing them bounce back, especially in their second road race of the year.

Choice: Georgia Tech -4

Time: 2 p.m. | Line: ISU -7 | Total: 48.5

West Virginia broke a three game loss streak by beating TCU 29-17 on the road last week, but for me that game was more about where TCU is as a program than anything special WVU did. The Horned Frogs have one of the worst defenses in the country and the offense turned it around three times in the second half.

Iowa State will present a much greater challenge. This is a team that opened the year in the top 10 but stumbled the month of September. The Cyclones, coming off a 24-21 victory over No. 8 Oklahoma State, just getting started. ISU is 4-1 ATS in the last five as a road favorite, and I like that trend is continuing.

Choice: Iowa State -7

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) celebrates after scoring on a second-half 4-yard touchdown run against Oklahoma State, Saturday, October 23, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. The state of Iowa won 24-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Time: 3 p.m. | Rule: USU -5.5 | Total: 65

Hawaii is 4-4, but three of their wins came over New Mexico State (which played it twice) and Portland State. In those three games, the Rainbow Warriors averaged 46 points per game. In Hawaii’s other five games, it averages 18.8 points per game.

Hawaii is going to score over 18.8 points against the state of Utah, which has one of the worst defenses in the country, but I don’t expect an offensive explosion either. Utah State will also have some success, but the Aggies tend to set up a lot of empty yards. USU ranks 17th in total offense, but is 69th in scoring offense.

Choice: Under 65

Time: 3:30 PM | Line: Oregon -24.5 | Total: 49

Colorado has the worst offense in the nation, averaging just 238.1 yards per game. The Buffs have some talent for running back, but can’t throw the ball at all. Only the three option teams Army, Air Force and Navy have worse passing attacks than CU.

Of course, that doesn’t lend itself very well to the road trip to Eugene on Saturday. Still, I don’t trust Oregon to cover such a large number. The Ducks are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games as a double-digit favorite. I could see a late game touchdown from the Buffs to make it something like a 34-10 final. Instead, I’ll roll with the bottom.

Choice: Under 49

Time: 19:30 | Line: NC State -7 | Total: 57

I think Louisville is better than its 4-3 record shows. The Cardinals lost by just three points to undefeated Wake Forest, lost a 30-13 fourth-quarter lead in a loss to Virginia and should have won more than 14 against Boston College last week.

Malik Cunningham is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country and I think he could have success against an NC State defense that has lost several of its top players to season-end injuries.

Select: Louisville +7