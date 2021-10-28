NFL Approves the Packers to Sell Team Shares





The Green Bay Packers announced today that the NFL has approved the team to sell team stock, which was last done in 2011 after the Packers Super Bowl XLV season. The following quote from team president Mark Murphy was included in the Packers statement: We appreciate Commissioner Goodell’s overweight and the NFL’s support for our potential stock sale, said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. Should we go ahead with an offer, we would also have to take regulatory and other measures. We are investigating such steps and plan to update our fans on further developments when we can. The last time the team sold stock, it cost $250 each, and the money was used to build a new entrance on the north side of the stadium and seat construction on the south side of Lambeau Field. In 1997, the only other time since 1950, when the team sold stock, stock was priced at $200. If you plan on buying or gifting Packers stock, assume it will cost you a few Benjamins. In the team statement, the Packers noted that they plan to build new video cards and hall upgrades, which is where the money from the stock sale will likely go. Murphy has talked about replacing the video cards since last season, when he mentioned it in his monthly Q&A column for the Packers’ official website. The Packers’ last major change to their graphics cards was in 2012, which was partially funded by the 2011 share sale. However, if you’re trying to take control of the team, here’s the bad news: The Packers restrict any person who owns more than 200,000 shares according to their website. Difficult news for those of you with $50,000,000 lying around.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.acmepackingcompany.com/2021/10/27/22749834/nfl-approves-green-bay-packers-to-sell-team-stock The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos