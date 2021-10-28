Sports
Michigan football’s Aidan Hutchinson eager to beat ex-roommate
Aside from the obvious renewal of the Michigan-Michigan rivalry, Saturday’s game at Spartan Stadium is riddled with fascinating subplots.
The UM cornerbacks against the MSU wide receivers after last year’s air raid in Ann Arbor. Mel Tucker rebuilds the Spartans as the possibility of his departure looms.Jim Harbaugh rebuilds the Wolverines while he does everything he can to stay.The right to go undefeated in pursuit of a berth in the Big Ten title game and, possibly, the College Football Playoff.
THEY SAID IT:Michigan vs. MSU: Everything That Happened Since Mike Hart’s ‘Little Brother’ Comment
Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson added another layer on Tuesday when asked about his relationship with former UM linebacker Ben VanSumeren, who entered the transfer portal in mid-February and committed to MSU a week later. He has played in all seven games for Spartans this season, playing 92 snaps in defense with seven tackles.
The former Essexville star Garber arrived in Ann Arbor as a three-star recruit in the class of 2018, a group headed by Hutchinson. VanSumeren played mostly fullback and special teams during his first two years at Michigan before transitioning to linebacker for the 2020 season. He appeared in six games and made two starts at linebacker while recording seven tackles that year.
And then he left.
We were also living together at the time, Hutchinson said of VanSumeren’s departure. So it was a bit weird. Yes, I don’t know. I don’t talk to him much anymore. I hope he’s doing well.
MICHAEL COHEN:Michigan football balancing ‘sensitive topic’ of getting QB JJ McCarthy snaps
VanSumerens younger brother, Alex, is a four-star defensive tackle nationally ranked among the top 180 players and the No. 3 prospect in Michigan, according to 247Sports. Alex VanSumeren received a scholarship offer from UM in November 2019 and gave a verbal commitment to the Wolverines a month later.
His promise lasted until February 11, 2021, the day before Ben entered the transfer portal. Alex just stopped when his older brother started looking for a new school.
Within days, new scholarship offers poured in for Alex: Illinois, Boston College, Oregon, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and Clemson in the span of a week. The next wave included Nebraska, Auburn, Indiana, West Virginia, and Northwestern, among others. He maintained pre-existing scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Arkansas.
Released from his promise to UM, Alex made official visits to MSU, Penn State, Northwestern and Texas A&M in June. He allied himself with the Spartans at the end of July to follow in his brother’s footsteps.
This weekend Ben and Hutchinson will see each other in East Lansing on Saturday. Just another layer of intrigue for a highly anticipated matchup.
Hopefully I don’t want to say anything, Hutchinson said before starting again. Hopefully we’ll get the win on Saturday so he can feel bad that he’s switched.
Contact Michael Cohen at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13. Send questions for his next UM mail bag.
