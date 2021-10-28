Falcons ready to run at MW Championships

Postseason kicks off this Friday (Oct. 29) for the Air Force’s cross-country program, when the team heads to Albuquerque, NM, for the 2021 Mountain West Cross Country Championships. The Falcons’ lineup, which includes 11th-ranked men , will compete against their conference counterparts at UNM North Golf Course from 10:15 a.m. (MT).

MEET INFORMATION

The Mountain West Cross Country Championships will be held for the second time in five seasons at UNM North Golf Course (at the corner of Yale Blvd and Tucker Rd). The men kick off the championship this year with an 8K race at 10:15 a.m. (MT), while the women follow 45 minutes later with a 6K race. The Mountain West Network is broadcasting the meet live, with Krista Blunk and Eric Schultz on the phone, while the live results are available through Record Timing (direct links to both are available in the blue box and on the team’s schedule page on GoAirForceFAlcons .com).

WEATHER WATCH

The forecast for Friday in Albuquerque is sunny, with a high of 70 and a low of 40.

A LOOK AT THE LEAGUE

The Mountain West Championships will feature nine men’s teams and 11 women’s programs. The men’s field consists of four nationally ranked teams No. 11 Air Force, No. 19 (tie) Colorado State, No. 21 Utah State, No. 23 Boise State and squads from Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State and Wyoming. The women’s field includes top-ranked New Mexico, two other Top 30 teams No. 12 Colorado State, No. 28 Utah State one (Boise State) getting votes in the coaches’ latest poll, and Air Force runners, Fresno State Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV and Wyoming.

THE START LINE

Air Force entered 20 runners for the Mountain West Cross Country Championships Luke Combs , Sam Gilman , Ryan Ioanidis , Ryan Johnson , AJ Kedge , Will Kitzhaber , Scott House , Sean House , Ethan Marshall and Nick Scheller for the men, and Maddie Edwards , Rayna Fruchey , Stephanie Gregersen , Halle Hamilton , Jenna Kill , Lindsey Peters , Ally Peterson , Tiaree Towler , Sydney Weber and Rebecca Wusinich for the women.

CONFERENCE HISTORY

Six different schools have captured the men’s team title at the Mountain West Cross Country Championships. Former conference opponent BYU earned nine trophies (1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008) during their time in the competition, while New Mexico (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 ), Air Force (2003, 2015, 2020), Boise State (2016, 2018), Colorado State (2017), and Utah State (2019) have also collected MW titles. In the women’s league, New Mexico (13-straight from 2008-2020) and BYU (eight-straight from 1999-2006) have taken 21 of the last 22 titles together, while Colorado State won the remaining title in 2007.

HISTORY OF THE AIR FORCE, PART I

Marked by three team championships (2003, 2015, 2020) and 10 runner-up finishes, the men have finished in the top three of the Mountain West 20 times in the past 22 years. The women, who placed second twice (2016, 2019), have placed in the top three nine times and have finished in the top half of the field 17 times in 22 years.

HISTORY OF THE AIR FORCE, PART II

Since Mountain West’s inception in 1999, the men have seen 44 runners combine for 71 awards across all conferences, including an individual champion and 31 first-team selections. Isaiah Bragg became the program’s first MW champion in 2013, while Ben Payne is the Academy’s only four-time all-MW honors. On the women’s side, 15 Falcons together have earned 22 all conference honors, including: Mahala Norris , who captured the first women’s MW title at the 2020 championship. Vier Valken Norris, Maria Mettler (2019), Carina Gillespie (2016), Hannah Everson (2016) have all placed in the top three at the Mountain West Championships, with the last three finishing third at their respective encounters.

HISTORY OF THE AIR FORCE, PART III

In addition to their success in the Mountain West, the men also captured three team titles and two individual championships as members of the Western Athletic Conference. The men won the WAC team titles in 1991, 1994 and 1996, while Chris Nelson (1990, 1991) and Eric Mack (1995) claimed individual championships.

MEN FALL TO 11TH IN NATIONAL RANKING

After an impressive fifth-place finish at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, the men climbed 19 places to number 11 in the final USTFCCCA National Rankings. That is the highest national placement for the men since Week 4 of the 2018 season and their second highest ranking since 2003. It is also the 37th consecutive poll where the men have been named in the national conversation (either ranked or receiving votes). a program-best series dating back to the opening poll of the 2017 season.

THE NEXT COURSE

The postseason continues for Air Force on Friday, Nov. 12, when the team travels to Provo, Utah, for the NCAA Mountain Regional at Timpanogos Golf Club.