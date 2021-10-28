Cricket-De Kock apologizes for BLM stomp, says he will take a knee in the future | The Mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) – Quinton de Kock has apologized for withdrawing from Tuesday’s Twenty20 World Cup game against the West Indies after he rejected a Cricket South Africa (CSA) directive requiring players to bend a knee before the game. support the Black Lives Matter movement. De Kock, who has revealed that he has a blended family, said he meant no disrespect and would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again in a statement released via CSA on Thursday. I understand the importance of standing up to racism and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example, said De Kock. When I get down on my knees to educate others and make other people’s lives better, I love to do it. I didn’t mean to despise anyone in any way. I am deeply sorry for all the pain, confusion and anger I have caused. De Kock says he changed his mind after the players met with the CSA board on Wednesday evening. I was raised to understand that we all have rights, and they are important. I felt like my rights were being taken away when I was told what to do in the way we were told. Since our conversation with the board, which was very emotional, I think we all understand their intentions better. I wish this had happened sooner because what happened on match day could have been prevented. De Kock also first revealed that he comes from a mixed race family. My half-sisters are colored and my stepmother is black. Black lives have mattered to me since I was born. Not just because there was an international movement. Wicketkeeper – batter hopes to return to the team for Saturdays third group game against Sri Lanka. I love all my teammates and I love nothing more than to play cricket for South Africa. I just want to thank my teammates for their support, especially my captain, Temba (Bavuma). If he and the team, and South Africa, want me, I would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Toby Chopra, Robert Birsel)

