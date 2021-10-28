Cross Country prepares for Big Ten Championships





2021 BIG TEN CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Date: Friday 29 Oct.

Time: 10:45 a.m. ET (men); 11:45 a.m. ET (ladies)

Venue: PSU Blue & White Golf Courses (University Park, Pa.)

Live results: PT timing

Watch: B1G+

Tournament Central: BigTen.org STATE COLLEGE, Dad. Following the successes of the programs at the Griak and Nuttycombe Invitationals, the Michigan State men’s and women’s cross-country teams will compete in the 2021 Big Ten Championships on Friday, October 29. The No. 20 Spartan women will try to claim their third consecutive conference title, while the Spartan men will try to win their first B1G championship since 1971 at Penn State’s Blue & White Golf Courses in University Park, Pennsylvania. The men’s 8km race starts at 10:45 AM, the women’s 6km race follows at 11:45 AM “Our intention is to compete as a team, embrace adversity and think ahead this Friday,” said the Cross Country/Track & Field president. Lisa Breznau . For the 20th-ranked MSU women, No. 6 Minnesota, No. 9 Michigan and No. 22 Wisconsin join them from the USTFCCCA survey for national coaches as they make their way to the conference race. On the men’s side, the Greens and White will take on ranked enemies in No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 15 Michigan and No. 29 Minnesota. The Spartan women have the chance to become the first Big Ten school to win three consecutive women’s cross-country titles since rival Michigan from 2016-18. seniors Jenna Magness (third) and Lynsie Gram (11th), red shirt junior Makayla Perez (14th) and junior Katie Osika (16th) are among the 23 returning from last season’s top 25 in the women’s race. graduated student Casey Mossholder also returns after finishing 27th a season ago. After missing last season’s Big Ten race due to illness, senior Morgan Beadlescomb will attempt to claim the best individual spot after finishing third in the 2019 race. Of the top-25 men’s finishers at the 2020-21 race, junior James Uhlenberg (seventh) and sophomore Brendan Favazza (14th) are two of the 21 conference runners who return, while senior Steven Stine (27th) and junior Fraser Wilson (29th) are both back after nearly missing the top-25 in January for the Spartans in fourth place. “Our returnees play an important role in creating a stable environment for our teams,” added Breznau. “They will keep the group calm and help us focus on what we can control. We are excited to race. The Big Ten Championships are special and our teams will enjoy the experience.” Magness and Gram polar bears MSU all fall. Magness followed up a first place finish at the 6K Spartan Invitational by finishing second at the Griak 6K and fourth at the Nuttycombe 6K with a personal best of 20:05.6, while Gram finished fourth at the Spartan Invite before finishing 13th at the Griak and setting a personal best of 20:29.2 in a 19th-place finish at the Nuttycombe. Beadlescomb has done the same for the men’s team, winning the 8K Spartan Invite and then finishing third in the Griak 8K before setting a PR time of 23:32.2 to finish eighth in the Nuttycombe 8K. red shirt junior Abdi Ahmed is also on trend after finishing 33rd in last season’s Big Ten race, fifth in the Spartan Invite and then 22nd in the Griak. “We continue to ask our student athletes to grow and learn throughout the season,” concludes Breznau. “Friday is the next step in that process.” On Friday, the MSU women will take hold of eight all-time Big Ten titles, while the men will have the second most conference titles of any B1G men’s program at 14. The Big Ten Cross Country Championships will be broadcast live on Big Ten Plus from 10:45 a.m After the Big Ten Championships, Michigan State travels to Evansville, Indiana, on Friday, November 12 for the NCAA Great Lakes Regionals.

