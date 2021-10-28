Cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar quits on LIVE TV after rude hosts unacceptable insult after T2 World Cup match

Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has stormed off TV from a Pakistani Television (PTV) sports program after a disrespectful attack by host Dr. Nauman Niaz.

The Pakistani cricket legend discussed Pakistan’s T20 World Cup victory over New Zealand as the drama unfolded, alongside a panel of greats including West Indian batting legend Sir Vivian Richards and former England captain David Gower.

You can watch the explosive exchange in the video above

Akhtar provided insight into Pakistan’s squad when Niaz intervened to disagree.

That caused tensions between the couple, who, according to Niaz, have been friends for a long time.

As the tension back and forth came to a head, Niaz explosively declared that Akhtar was welcome to leave the panel, a comment deemed disrespectful given the former fast bowlers in the game.

You’re a little rude, and I don’t want to say this, but if you’re too smart, you can go. I’m saying this in the air, Niaz said.

Akhtar then tried to respond before Niaz spoke of him again to bring about a pause.

When the program resumed, the couple was as frosty as ever.

Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar storms off the TV of a Pakistan Television (PTV) sports program. Credit: PTV

When the discussion turned back to Akhtar, the 46-year-old was clearly confused and only managed a few words before turning back to a fellow panelist.

Let’s move on, just give your answer, Akhtar said.

However, Niaz refused to throw him off the hook and threw at Akhtar again with one last question that pushed the cricket over the edge.

Many apologies guys. I’m resigning from PTV. As I’ve been treated on national TV, I don’t think I should be sitting here right now, he said.

Akhtar later took to social media to clarify his side of the story after the vision of the incident went viral.

I realized we had superstars with us and I was concerned about my image, Akhtar told his four million followers.

I asked Niaz to end the case because the clip could go viral, and I demanded an apology, but he didn’t.

When he didn’t, I had had enough and decided to walk away because I just wanted to end it.

Being a national star made me feel bad because foreigners were among us, and I didn’t want them to think this is how a national star is treated by his compatriots.

Akhtar then doubled down with another statement condemning Niaz’s actions.

There are multiple clips circulating on social media, so I thought I’d clarify (sic) he wrote.

dr. Nauman was obnoxious (sic) and rude when (sic) he asked me to leave the show.

It was embarrassing, especially when (sic) u (sic) legends like Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower were on set with some of my contemporaries and seniors and millions watching.

I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying that I jerked Dr Nauman on the leg with the mutual understanding that Dr Nauman will also apologize politely and that we will continue with the show, which he declined to do. Then I had no other choice.

Shoaib Akhtar of Pakistan catches the ball during the 3rd NatWest One Day International between England and Pakistan at The Brit Insurance Oval on September 17, 2010. Credit: Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

The incident immediately sent shockwaves across the cricket world, particularly in Pakistan, where cricket fans believed a legend of their country was not being respected.

Journalist Waseem Abbasi stated that Niaz’s behavior towards a cricketing legend was unacceptable in front of a panel of iconic guests.

Local news anchor Muhammad Junaid, meanwhile, called the host a shameless and disgusting individual.

Niaz also took to social media to have his say on the matter, suggesting there was another side to the story that viewers should be aware of, but didn’t reveal any details in the process.

One side of the story always attracts, although I’ve been friends for ages. I always wish him the best, Niaz wrote.

The PTV administration has launched an investigation into the incident.

Pakistan beats NZ at World Cup

Meanwhile, Pakistan has underlined their reputation as early Twenty20 World Cup favorites by holding on to their courage to beat New Zealand by five wickets in Sharjah, securing their second consecutive win in the tournament.

After Haris Rauf (4-22) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (1-21) helped limit the Kiwis to 8-134, Pakistan ran into trouble when they stumbled to 4-69 on Tuesday in the 12th.

But in the end Pakistan rode to victory, reaching 5-135 with eight balls left in a great start to their bid for a second T20 World Cup title.

Mohammad Rizwan scored the highest score with 33, while Shoaib Malik (26 out) and Asif Ali (27 out) led the 2009 champions in Pakistan home with a uninterrupted score of 48 points.

It’s always good to win, take this confidence into the tournament. The way Shaheen and Haris bowled was very impressive, said Pakistani skipper Babar Azam.

Shoaib Malik helped lead Pakistan to a five wicket victory over NZ at the T20 World Cup. Credit: AP

I think we gave them 10 runs too many, but it’s cricket and it happens.

We lost wickets early on, but I want to give Shoaib and Asif credit.

The clash was played out against the backdrop of alleged bad blood between the parties after New Zealand abruptly exited a limited-overs tour of Pakistan last month citing a security warning.

England followed with a double blow.

But Pakistan, which was at its peak after beating arch-rivals India in their Super 12 stage opener, is channeling all the lingering fury to seal a thrilling victory.

Babar stayed true to the XI that rocked India and his decision to bowl after winning the toss paid off as they capped New Zealand to 1-42 in the power play.

Pakistan continued to apply pressure and Rauf took over two wickets in three balls in the 18th to make sure there were no late fireworks.

Opener Daryl Mitchell (27), skipper Kane Williamson (25) and Devon Conway (27) all got starts for New Zealand.

Pakistans pursuit was evenly poised until the 16th over at 5-98 but Tim Southee conceded 13 runs in the next as Asif hit two sixes to turn the game upside down.

Then Malik hit a six and a four from Mitchell Santner to make sure Pakistan could get the job done in style.

It’s disappointing, Williamson said.

Unfortunately we couldn’t nail things to the back, but we were up against a very good side in Pakistan.

Pakistan faces Afghanistan on Friday, while New Zealand faces a wounded India two days later.

– With MONKEY