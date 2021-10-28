Ball Arena that requires vaccination or negative COVID-19 test





Ball Arena announced Wednesday afternoon that it will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. These new requirements are for anyone over the age of 12 to attend Colorado Avalanche games or any other event at the arena. This new requirement will take effect from November 10 and will be checked the following night for the first Avs game against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 11. In addition to documentation of vaccination or a negative test, verification will also take place in the form of an ID that will be checked at the gate. This requirement will apply to fans, staff and team personnel. The verification process takes place outside the arena before staff enter the event, encouraging fans to come in early. However, with the new requirements, it is still Ball Arena’s policy for anyone 2 years or older to wear a mask at all times except when eating and drinking. After consulting with local, state, and federal government and health authorities, along with guidance from the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL), National Lacrosse League (NLL), and in consultation with national concert promoters and entertainment providers, the decision Implementing these protocols for all events strengthens KSE’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the health, safety and well-being of our fans, frontline workers, staff, artists and athletes is our top priority, said Matt Hutchings, EVP and CEO in a press release. While some have questioned why this policy wasn’t implemented at the start of the season, it’s better late than never for some to have this policy implemented. Of course, in times of conflict over a matter like this, everyone is now allowed to have their own opinion and opinion about the new requirements and make it as they see fit. The new rules and an in-depth look at the new requirements to participate in Avalanche home games can be found here. Stay safe Avs fans, at home and in the arena.

