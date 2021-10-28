Packers Film Room: Packers Crime Use WFT Coverage Adjustments

The Green Bay Packers easily handled the Washington Football Team 24-10 based on their passing game last Sunday at home in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers played a nearly flawless game, completing 27 of 35 pass attempts for 274 yards and three touchdowns after the running game failed to move the ball against an otherwise solid WFT defensive front.

It’s a short week so this week’s movie room won’t have the same depth of collapse and instead break down Aaron Rodgers’ big throws to his various teammates and be textbook examples of a quarterback finding the best possible matchups and throwing them for major plays.

First game, 1Q 7:20, 4th and 3 at the WFT 17

This game isn’t so much about taking advantage of the best matchups on the field, it’s just a super athletic game and a great awareness of knowing where the receiver is in battle.

The offense is in a 3×2 formation with crossers underneath and the hash of the number three in the trips. The receivers have the option to sit in the zone rather than carry across the field, as the WFT linebackers shield the interior of the field.

Adams sits in the middle of the field as Rodgers begins to scramble. The seam throw is supported by the safety and the underlying linebacker. As Rodgers scrambled to the right, Adams stayed put as everyone traveled with the scramble drill. Rodgers pumps to give himself some space and silence the defense for a split second. As he rolls to the right, he spots Adams and throws it across the field over his body and Adams does the rest.

Second game, 2Q 1:16, 3rd-and-2 on the GB 47

The WFT shadowed Adams when the Packers drafted him as the sole receiver. The tactic was to find favorable matchups and exploit cover gaps created by spending a bracket on the best player in the offense.

The play call is spin flat in the Shanahan line where two receivers in the three receivers on the right run a basic route (digs) and a short basic route (shorter dig route) and a third receiver sprints to the flat.

Rodgers initially looks for the flat route, presumably because he wanted some quick and easy yards, but it’s not open. Now he must buy time to find a receiver and return to the basics and short basic route progression, which would normally be the first two reads in progress. The pass guard eventually lets a pass rusher through, so Rodgers slides to the left to avoid as he opens Allen Lazard from the defender over center for a 13-yard gain.

Safety had eyes on the trips looking for a potential motocross rider, but gained depth with Adams on the side of the single receiver and took himself out of the pitching window to Lazard. Rodgers hit him between a triangle of defenders.

Third game, 2Q: 19, 3rd and 5 at the WFT 10

WFT again placed Adams to the left in this scoring game with safety over the top, leaving no top-down cover for the trips side.

The play call is 3×1 four verticals. Rodgers, who sees Adams in parentheses in the pre-snap, eliminates him from the read and opts to hit the center vertical to Lazard for the touchdown.

The defender has over the top inside leverage because he has no help behind. Rodgers and Allen see this and Rodgers puts in a perfect pass on Lazard’s back shoulder away from the defender as Lazard makes a nice adjustment to catch it.

Fourth game, 3Q 12:35, 3rd and 3 on the WFT 20

After the WFT tampered with the second game of the second half’s opening drive, the Packers were within striking distance to extend their lead. They did so on 3rd and 3rd of the WFT 20 yard line.

On the right, the route combo is a flat-7 smash combo, a high-low read on the flat defender in zone coverage, or a 1-on-1 matchup in press man coverage with no excessive safety assist and no defender sinking under the corner . WFT is playing man cover here for shading safety on the side of the journey.

The trip side performs double moves by Adams and Cobb, appearing to switch the release, trying to get the defenders to bite the routes. Both defenders seem ready to pass them when both receivers go out abruptly.

Adams is wide open. However, Rodgers made his decision in the pre-snap process to target Robert Tonyan on the corner route for the touchdown, as he had no help by the way. Any decision would have been good.

Fifth game, 3Q :04, 1st-and-17 on the GB 7

WFT had a pretty solid defensive game plan to limit the explosive passes to Adams by shadowing a safety to his side to back him up. It’s just that the Packers have other playmakers elevated by a quarterback who can manipulate passes and place them wherever he wants.

The play-call is a double stick concept designed to get the attack meters and away from their goal line. Adams runs the alert-go route to the bottom of the formation as the sole receiver. The WFT is in a 2 high coverage pre-snap shell, prompting Rodgers to look at the double stick side of the concept.

Safety on Adams’ side buzzes to the hook zone at the snap, leaving Adams alone with the corner. Seeing no throw on his drop back to the left, Rodgers sees safety down and throws to Adams over the defender down the sideline. Perfectly placed pass for a 26 yards gain.

Sixth play, 4Q 13:38, 3rd-and-4 on the GB 39

With Adams yet another single to the bottom of the Packers 3×1 formation, the WFT remains in cover-2 cover in case Adams goes vertical.

The other side of the formation runs a smash concept with a post from number three recipient Tonyan. The game is designed to emphasize the safety of that side with a combination of corner and post.

Rodgers eliminates Adams from the progression in the pre-snap as Adams only makes a quick ramp. Rodgers drops back and looks out of safety, opening the center of the field for Tonyan. The throw is fast and on time, protecting Tonyan from a potentially big hit if safety comes over to tackle him.

The next game put the Packers in scoring position when Adams pulled a defensive pass interference on a corner route that likely would have been another explosive pass play.

Outlook

The Packers will have to be without Allen Lazard for Thursday night’s game due to COVID-19 protocols and likely without Adams due to the same issue, unless Adams tests negative twice within 24 hours. As of Wednesday, October 27, NFL Network is reporting that Adams will need two negative tests and a match day on Wednesday to play. He was taking the tests in Green Bay and would have to travel to Arizona the day of the game, making his status unlikely to be active.

They will have to rely on Randall Cobb and Equanimeous St. Brown as the primary receiver options. There is also a chance that Marquez could play Valdes-Scantling, but the Packers won’t make a decision on his status until 4 p.m. before kick-off. Translation: There are many unknowns in the air right now as the Packers face a pivotal NFC game with the only remaining undefeated team.