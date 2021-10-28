Three members of Pakistan’s women’s cricket team test positive for COVID-19





Pakistani women’s cricket team. Photo: file Three members of the Pakistan women’s cricket team, who participate in the camp for the West Indies series, have been diagnosed with the corona virus.

The women’s team members tested positive during the routine COVID-19 test yesterday, PCB confirms.

Pakistan and the West Indies will play three ODIs at the National Stadium from November 8. KARACHI: Three members of Pakistan’s women’s cricket squad, who are participating in the West Indies series camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center in Karachi, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, it emerged on Thursday. In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the women’s team members tested positive during routine COVID-19 testing yesterday. The PCB said the three players infected with COVID-19 have been quarantined for 10 days. However, the other team members will remain in isolation until November 2 and will undergo tests every other day starting tomorrow to prevent any possible spread of the virus, read the statement. According to the PCB COVID-19 protocols, all squadron members had joined the bio-secure environment after returning two negative tests. Pakistan and the West Indies will play three ODIs at the National Stadium on November 8, 11 and 14. Windies’ women on tour in November Earlier on October 21, Pakistan’s efforts to bring international cricket to the country had received a major boost when it was confirmed that the West India women’s cricket team would go on tour next month to play three ODIs against the home side. Confirming the visit of the West India women’s cricket team, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had said it will be followed by the visit of the Windies men’s team. The country’s efforts to host international cricket at home took a hit last month when New Zealand and England withdrew from their travels. However, Cricket West Indies has decided to support Pakistan. West Indian women will visit Pakistan in November for three One-Day Internationals. Karachis’ iconic National Stadium will host the matches on November 8, 11 and 14, after which both sides will travel to Zimbabwe for the ICC Womens Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be held from November 21 to December 5, a PCB statement said.

