Hockey: Ohio embraces physicality as part of its identity

Buried under Ohio’s bizarre, abrupt end game against Illinois on Saturday night there was a game in the second period that encapsulated the identities of the teams.

In the middle of the first line change of the period, striker Ryan Higgins drove a loose puck deep into the Illinois defense zone, where he planted a defender in the boards. The landing that struck right at the start of the period determined that even though the Bobcats had been knocked out, they were far from being knocked out.

It was great, said Ohio coach Lionel Mauron. When we see him go out and put everything into a shift, we see the character we need, regardless of the score.

Physically this season has been a major focus for the Bobcats. Their first 11 games were at home, and that physicality consistently got them off to a hot start as they amplify the crowd at Bird Arena.

We want to set the tone, Higgins said. Especially when they were home. We want to get the public going. That gives us momentum, and it’s good to have the audience back this year.

However, sometimes the aggression goes too far and the Bobcats get penalty minutes. The Bobcats have often taken penalties at inopportune times, pushing players into the penalty area and putting them back.

While certain types of punishments like slashing have been an eyesore on the Ohio side, it’s willing to live with more physical punishments like roughing.

To start with, we took some stupid penalties, Higgins said. Even though we got penalties (against West Virginia and Roosevelt) last weekend, they were physical penalties and as long as we continue to play aggressively, we have to take those penalties and kill them.

Although it has cost them at certain points this season, the Bobcats are still committed to incorporating physicality and aggression into their game plan. It’s a necessary baseline for them to show off their skills, which in turn leads to goals and wins.

It creates space for us to use our skills, Mauron said. If you’re very physical, you create some turnover, and they start to regress a little bit. You have more room to make plays, and you also have a kind of mental edge over them.

That mental advantage pays off for the Bobcats in the long run. It is useful when dealing with ranked opponents or opponents with stronger rosters. Teams like Iowa State or up-and-coming opponent Adrian may be ranked higher than Ohio, but they struggle to keep up with the sloppy style of play.

As the difficulty of Ohios program mounts, Mauron knows Ohio will have to embrace its physicality to make up for any potential talent differences.

Compared to the best teams in the country, maybe they weren’t as skilled and didn’t have as much talent, Mauron said. But our work ethic and doing these details defensively, I think, can take us over the edge.

Whatever happens as the season progresses, Mauron has faith in the Bobcats. He knows they are ready and willing to knock over anyone who dares to take too long with the puck.

