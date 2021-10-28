No. 13 Women’s Volleyball Hosts Maryland Friday, Illinois Saturday









UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. No. 13 Penn State Women’s Volleyball kicks off the longest home game of the season (four games) when Maryland is held at 7:30 PM on Friday and Illinois at 4:00 PM on Saturday. Friday is the team’s THON game, encouraging fans to wear bright colors, while Saturday is Halloween Night, with fans encouraged to wear costumes. Friday 29 Oct. 7:30 PM (ET) | Maryland (17-5, 5-5 B1G) at No. 13 Penn State (16-4, 7-3 B1G)|Live Stats| B1G+ Saturday 30 Oct. 4 p.m. (ET) | Illinois (14-7, 6-4 B1G) at No. 13 Penn State (16-4, 7-3 B1G)|Live Stats| B1G+ SERIES HISTORY – MARYLAND Penn State is all-time 29-5-1 against Maryland in a series that started in 1976.

The Lions have won 26 consecutive games in the series. The Terrapins’ last win was in 1979.

Penn State is 13-0 against the Terrapins in games played at Rec Hall.

The current senior class is 4-0 against Maryland, but two of those games went in five sets. The Lions wiped out a 2-0 deficit en route to a win at College Park earlier this season. Kaitlyn Hordo had nine blocks in the win, while Penn State finished as a team with 17. SCOUTING MARYLAND Maryland is 17-5 and 5-5 overall in the Big Ten after three straight wins – Michigan State, Rutgers, Michigan State.

Sydney Dowler registered her 1000th career assistant in the Terrapins’ most recent win over Michigan state.

Maryland ranks first in the nation by blocks, averaging 3.18 per set. Rainelle Jones leads the country individually with an average of 1.81/set. HISTORY OF THE SERIES – ILLINOIS Penn State is 49-11 all-time against Illinois in a series that started in 1981.

The Lions have won four consecutive games in the series, winning a two-game series in 2019 and 2020. Two of those four games were in five sets.

Penn State is 27-3 against the Illini at Rec Hall. The Lions have won five in a row at Rec Hall, with the Illini’s last win there in 2014. SCOUTING ILLINOIS Illinois is 14-7 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten after consecutive wins over Northwestern and Michigan.

The Illini’s biggest win of the season came on the road when – No. 4 Purdu in five sets.

Illinois sits just outside the AVCA Coaches Poll, leading the other teams receiving votes by 44 points.

The Illini lead the Big Ten and are 17th nationally in aces/set (1.93). Raina Terry leads the team with 35, while Taylor Kuper is right behind her with 32. A LOOK AT THE BIG TEN STANDARDS Penn State is currently fourth in the Big Ten standings, having played one game less than Minnesota in third.

The Lions have two losses over first place Wisconsin and Nebraska. TOP WEEKEND MATCHES Saturday – Nebraska in Minnesota – 8 p.m.

Sunday – Wisconsin at Purdue – 12 noon NATIONAL RANKING STREAK Penn State has been ranked in 497 consecutive AVCACoaches polls.

The Lions have appeared in every poll since the 1988 season final standings. LAST TIME OFF Penn State split road games this past weekend against a pair of nationally ranked Big Ten opponents, who then — No. 12 Minnesota at Maturi Pavilion before falling in five sets the following night to No. 3 Wisconsin at the UW Field House.

The Lions hit .356 in the sweep over the Gophers. Allie Holland hit .550 with 12 kills and four blocks while Kaitlyn Hordo hit .444 with 15 kills.

Against Wisconsin, Penn State totaled 18 blocks. Holland led the way with eight, while Hord had seven in addition to a career-high 21 kills on .475 strokes. WEEKLY AWARDS

Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (1)— Joni Parker (9/6)

Big Ten Setter of the Week (2) — Gabby Blossom (9/27, 10/18) NEXT ONE Penn State hosts Michigan on Friday, November 5 at 7:30 PM and Michigan State on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM

