T20 Cricket World Cup: Quinton de Kock protest, South Africa team news, reason star failed to kneel

Rumors are swirling around South African cricketer Quinton de Kock with a series of reports revealing what his protest is about.

The world is still waiting to hear from Quinton de Kock, more than a day after his decision not to participate in South Africa’s game against the West Indies on Tuesday night.

It was reported Thursday morning (AEDT) that the South African Cricket Board is still in crisis talks with the former captain following his refusal to participate in a team-mandated protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The team had played a disjointed display in their tournament opener against Australia, with some players kneeling and others standing.

It prompted South African cricket officials to mandate a knee for the team’s match with the West Indies. De Kock refused.

Reports have now emerged that de Kock’s protest against the protest was directed at the country’s governing body – Cricket South Africa – over the decision to make the global declaration mandatory.

South African journalist Lungani Zama has reported that de Kock considers the gesture a symbolic act.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that there are parts of the team who believe De Kock’s refusal was also prompted by the board’s decision to strip him of the captaincy in all three formats of the game earlier this year.

On Wednesday evening, the team dismissed speculation that de Kock had left the team and said through a team spokesperson that he is still part of the unit.

The spokesman told cricket reporters that the team was in the final steps of releasing a combined statement with de Kock and said the 28-year-old remains part of the team’s plan for their next match against Sri Lanka.

the guardreports that ongoing crisis talks are the reason the statement has not yet been finalized.

Speaking on behalf of de Kock with SACA CEO Andrew Breetzke, the South African Cricketer’s Association (SACA) on Thursday said CSA has created a “crisis” with its move to make the protest mandatory.

“This issue should have been addressed a while ago and not at an ICC event, where it is a crisis,” Breetzke said according to ESPN Cricinfo.

De Kock said at the time that he would remain silent about the reason for his withdrawal.

“I’ll keep my reasons (for not kneeling) to myself and it’s my own personal opinion,” he said at the time.

“It’s everyone’s decision and nobody is forced to do anything and that’s how I see things.”

South Africa’s next game is against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

In the wake of de Kock’s boycott, reports have emerged that Australian Big Bash franchises have contacted de Kock’s management to express interest in signing him for the 2021-22 BBL tournament.

Zama told earlier SEN Breakfast the decision of the board to make the showing mandatory came without prior consultation with the players.

“From my conversations with him (de Kock) earlier, he sees it as a symbolic gesture that has been toned down to almost nothing. It’s something you have to do to be seen doing the right thing,” he said.

“His preference is actually doing the right thing, what he does in the way he lives, the way he interacts and the way he treats people of all races.

“It’s the symbolic gesture for him that’s the problem.

“I will qualify it by saying Quinton de Kock, if you ask me if he is racist or against Black Lives Matter I will say unequivocally no because I know him personally.

“I’ve known the work he’s done to improve the lives and experiences of black players and black people around him for years, long before Black Lives Matter was a social media trend.”

Star commentator doubts whether de Kock has a future with South Africa

England cricket great Isa Guha says de Kock has played his last game for the national side.

Guha told Fox Cricket: “There has been some fallout from Quinton de Kock’s actions because it doesn’t look good. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but he is in the public eye and his statement seems to oppose it.

“It almost borders on showing an act of defiance, which can’t be good for the morale of the team and it can’t be good for a stand against discrimination. He really doesn’t look good if he doesn’t justify his reasons either.

“Ultimately, it’s about – are we against racism, and is there a way to collectively express our stance against it?”

Whether he will play again, Guha continues: “It all depends on what happens in the next few days. What he comes out and says are his reasons. I am usually an optimist in the fact that there are always ways to do things. process, understand each other’s opinions and understand how to move forward from this.

“But I also often agree with Pomm. It is not excluded that he may not play for South Africa anymore… It will be a difficult situation for him in the future, I think.”

The candid reaction of the South African skipper

South African captain Temba Bavuma admitted his Proteas teammates were “surprised and surprised” when De Kock refused to follow the team directive, but said he would “be behind any decision” the wicketkeeper makes.

“I think as a team we are clearly surprised and surprised by the news,” he said.

“When I say that, Quinton is an adult. He is a man in his own shoes. We respect his decision. We respect his beliefs.

“Unfortunately, from the team’s point of view, we still have to get the job done. There was still a cricket match there for our country, and it was important, no matter how much happened, that we found a way to get into the right mental space and take it home for our country.

“But as far as we are, Quinton is still one of the players. He’s still one of the guys, so whatever support he needs, whatever shoulder he needs from his team-mates, we’ll be there for him.

“If there is a need for further talks, I’m sure they will happen between the boys.”

Earlier this year, Bavuma was named the Proteas’ first black cricket captain.

West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard told reporters: “You know our thoughts on this matter. It’s something we feel strongly about as a team and as people and we will continue to do it.

“Everyone has their own opinion about it, but as I’ve always said, once you’re educated and you understand, we’ll understand why you’re doing it, but I think education is the key, and we don’t want anyone it does for us in solitude or pities us.”

