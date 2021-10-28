NOW Announces Wrestling TV Coverage





Lincoln A total of six Husker wrestling matches will be televised nationwide during the 2021-22 season, as the Big Ten announced Thursday morning TV information and start times. Nebraska’s non-conference dual against North Carolina (November 17) and the conference duals in Minnesota (January 14), at home against Michigan (February 4), on the road against Penn State (February 6) and at home against Illinois (February 13) and Iowa (February 20) will all be performed on the Big Ten Network. In addition, BTN will also broadcast the first, second and fourth sessions of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The consolation and seventh place matches in session two and three will be broadcast on B1G+. The Huskers return all nine NCAA qualifiers from last year, including All-Americans Mikey Labriola (2019, 2020, 2021), Ridge Lovett (2020), Chad Red Jr. (2019, 2020, 2021), Peyton Robb (2020), Ethan Shultz (2020) and Taylor Venzu (2020), from the team that finished 7-1 and 12th in nationals. Season tickets for mat side and reserved seating are currently available and can be purchased by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or by calling the Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED. Date Opponent Time (CT) TV wed. Nov 17 North Carolina 8:00 pm BTN Fri, Jan. 14 Minnesota* 8:00 pm BTN Fri, Feb. 4 Michigan* 8:00 pm BTN sun february 6 Penn State* 11 a.m. BTN Sun, February 13 Illinois* 11 a.m. BTN Sun, February 20 Iowa* 6:00 PM BTN Sat March 5 B1G Championships 10:00 am / 5:30 pm / 7:30 pm BTN / B1G + / BTN Sun 6 March B1G Championships 11:00 am / 3:30 pm B1G + / BTN *indicates Big Ten Conference duals

All home matches are in bold at the Devaney Center

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://huskers.com/news/2021/10/28/nu-announces-wrestling-tv-coverage.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos