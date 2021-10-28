Sports
Quinton de Kock surprises Cricket South Africa with refusal to take a knee, says chairman Lawson Naidoo
Cricket South Africa chairman Lawson Naidoo says it is unlikely Quinton de Kock will be punished for his refusal to kneel before matches.
Most important points:
- CSA chairman Lawson Naidoo said the board forced to take the knee because players couldn’t agree on a uniform gesture
- Naidoo said making the statement was particularly important given South Africa’s racial history
- De Kock has yet to explain why he withdrew from South Africa’s match against the West Indies
De Kock made himself unavailable for South Africa’s second T20 World Cup match against the West Indies after the CSA board imposed the anti-racism gesture on its players and management during the tournament.
For South Africa’s first game against Australia, some players got down on their knees, while others stood with their fists raised or their arms behind their backs.
On The Ticket, Naidoo said the board had given the playgroup time to agree on a unified gesture, but when consensus was not reached, it felt obliged to intervene.
“The team is committed to an anti-racist agenda and to the fight against racism. The problem arises because of how that is portrayed, in terms of the different gestures that have been adopted,” Naidoo said.
“[The lack of unity] gives a lukewarm, watered-down impression of that commitment and leads to question marks about that commitment.
“And we thought it was important to go from what the players tell us, that there’s been these discussions when such a commitment exists, the simplest thing to show that is powerful to do what the rest of the world does and kneel before the match.
“That’s the simple issue. It’s a matter of principle, morality to say, ‘We stand against racism’.”
Naidoo said he was surprised when De Kock made it clear that he would not adhere to the directive, because he did not expect any backlash from the playing group.
But he repeated that he hoped that no additional punishment would be needed for De Kock.
“No, we certainly hope not,” he said.
“This is not about threatening players or imposing sanctions or penalties against them. This was an informed decision by the board, a unanimous decision by the board, I might add that this is the right thing to do.”
“We expected the decision to be respected, indeed as it was by all the other players in the team and the entire management of the team in the UAE.
“After Quinton de Kock made himself unavailable, the rest of the squad got down on their knees for the West Indies game, which was what we expected.”
South Africa’s history makes gestures important, says Naidoo
Naidoo said South Africa’s history made strong anti-racism policies even more important, but highlighted the work the squad had done in recent years to fight racism in the country, saying that no player can be considered a racist.
“Let me start by saying that I do not believe that any member of the South African squad or management team is racist in any way,” he said.
“I think the team has worked extremely hard over the past few years to address the issues we face in South Africa, the same issues people face worldwide. So don’t think there’s any trace of racism behind any of them.” the concerns raised.
“Other teams at the World Cup, including Australia, England, New Zealand, India and the West Indies, who are uniformly kneeling and bickering about it, explain it quite simply as their contribution to raising awareness for the fight against racism worldwide.
“And we felt it was important, given South Africa’s special history of apartheid and institutionalized racial discrimination, that a team representing South Africa send out an equally strong signal.
“So as the team did not come to that conclusion on their own, we felt it was up to the board of directors to take the lead on this matter.
De Kock has yet to explain his decision, although South African T20 captain Temba Bavuma says he “respects his decision”.
