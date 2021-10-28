Minnesota Wrestling Announces 2021-22 Television Show





wrestling | 28-10-21 10:39:00 o’clock MINNEAPOLIS — The Big Ten Conference announced its wrestling television schedule for the 2021-22 season on Thursday morning, as all ten Minnesota matches will air on the conference’s streaming platforms. Six of those duals are scheduled for Big Ten Network’s primary national broadcast. Seasonal coverage kicks off at the home opener on Saturday, November 20, when BTN will televise the latest episode of the legendary Minnesota-Oklahoma rivalry. The following weekend, the home game against the State of South Dakota will be streamed on B1G+ on Sunday, November 28 at 6:00 PM. Conference games for the Gophers begin on Friday, January 7, starting with a series of three nationally televised games on the Big Ten Network against Iowa (January 19, 8:00 p.m.), Northwestern (January 9, to be determined), and Nebraska (January 14, 8 p.m.). B1G+ will stream the annual Border Battle against Wisconsin on Sunday, January 16 at 1:00 PM, before Minnesota returns to BTN for their game against Michigan on January 28 at 6:00 PM in a fight that could include an NCAA heavyweight final rematch between Gable Steveson and Mason Parris of Michigan. The Gophers return to BTN+ for a pair of road games against Illinois (February 4, TBD) and Purdue (February 6, TBD), and the final nationally televised duel for the Gophers will take place on Friday, February. 11 at 8 p.m., as they host Ohio State for the regular season finale. Season and single game tickets for all home games in Minnesota can be found here. Gophers on Big Ten Network: (always central) Saturday November 20 vs. Oklahoma State (TBD)

Friday, January 7 in Iowa (8:00 PM)

Sunday January 9 vs. Northwestern (TBD)

Friday January 14 vs. Nebraska (8:00 PM)

Friday, January 28 in Michigan (6:00 PM)

Friday 11 February vs. Ohio State (8:00 PM) Gophers on B1G+ (always central) Sunday, November 28 vs. South Dakota State (1:00 PM)

Sunday January 16 vs. Wisconsin (1:00 PM)

Friday, February 4 in Illinois (TBD)

Friday, February 6 in Purdue (TBD)

