South Africa holds crisis talks over Quinton de Kock’s refusal to kneel | T20 World Cup 2021





Despite speculation that he has already been sent home from the T20 World Cup for refusing to take a knee for their game against the West Indies on Tuesday, Quinton de Kock will remain with the South African squad in the United Arab Emirates, although his future with the competition. insecure. South Africa have a few days to prepare for their next game against Sri Lanka on Saturday, when their players are back on their knees. While the emerging controversy didn’t seem to distract them as they beat the West Indies by eight wickets in Dubai on Tuesday, it won’t just go away, at least until De Kock himself does. A source confirmed to The Guardian that a series of meetings took place on Wednesday as Cricket South Africa tried to determine the best course of action. For now, De Kock, who is second on South Africa’s list of all-time international T20 scorers and one of the key members of their team, will be fully involved in their preparations for the game in Sri Lanka and beyond. After the 28-year-old withdrew from the team on Tuesday, he was replaced in the line-up by Reeza Hendricks, with Heinrich Klaasen taking on the role of wicketkeeper as South Africa rebounded from Saturday’s defeat to Australia to claim their first claim the tournament’s victory. After Tuesdays match, Temba Bavuma, South Africa’s first permanent black captain said: As a team was clearly surprised and surprised by the news. Quinton is a big player for the team, not only with the bat, but also with the role he plays from a senior point of view, and the fact that I didn’t have that available as captain was something I wasn’t looking forward to. By saying that, Quinton is an adult. He is a man in his own shoes. We respect his decision. We respect his beliefs. I know hell is behind every decision he’s made. The photo caption for this article was updated on October 27, 2021. Due to an error by the photo agency, the player with Quinton de Kock was incorrectly referred to as Wiaan Mulder instead of Heinrich Klaasen in an earlier version.

